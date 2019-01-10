I have been a lifelong fan of this great sport, and as I have stated, a historian as well. But when I think of boxing, the first name that pops in my head every time is the man who I feel was the greatest writer/historian, and the single most charismatic person I have ever known, the late Bert Randolph Sugar. Some of the things you’ll read here are common knowledge about Bert, some will be things that most people don’t know; things he shared with me over the years as I was lucky enough to know the real “most interesting man in the world”.
On June 7th 1936 a beautiful bouncing baby named Herbert Randolph Sugar was born in Washington DC. Contrary to popular belief, he was not wearing a fedora or smoking a cigar at this time. Young Bert worked as a reporter for his high school paper and even said in the yearbook that he would become a sports writer. After high school he graduated from the University of Maryland then went on to the University of Michigan where he earned his JB and MBA. Bert would often joke that once he passed the bar in Michigan that was the last bar he ever passed (followed by his infectious cackle of a laugh).
Bert then spent the 1960’s in New York City working in advertising, with some pretty notable accounts such as Coca Cola and Nestle (actually creating the jingle N-E-S-T-L-E-S, Nestles makes the very best…chocolate). During this time he also had a short lived (and never paid as he told me) job working as a writer for Lenny Bruce. As Bert told me the story, he met Lenny after a show and asked the comic if he needed a writer. Bruce said he couldn’t pay a writer, but somehow Bert must have charmed the tortured comedian because Lenny eventually said, “I’ll tell you what, I will let you work with some other kid who wants to write for me, and if I use any of your stuff I’ll throw you a few bucks.”
Bert was introduced to another hopeful writer and they started to work. Bert described this to me in his own “Sugaresque” way, “So he introduces me to this f—king accountant who thinks he’s funny, a kid named Bob Newhart”. I asked him what Lenny Bruce was like and Bert told me, “He was the saddest person I ever met.”
In 1969, Bert finally entered the profession that would make him famous. He bought Boxing Illustrated Magazine and became its editor until 1973. By now Bert was becoming a recognizable face in and around boxing with his trademark fedora and always present cigar. But he wasn’t just a character, people realized what a brilliant writer he was. His knowledge was second to none and he had a larger than life personality to boot. Soon, he would become as famous as the people he was covering. He was brash, energetic, hilarious and brilliant.
Everyone he came into contact with were mesmerized by him. He was even given a nickname by other members of the press, and Bert Sugar was now “The Oracle of Broadway”. Bert was also prolific, not only editing Boxing Illustrated and then later The Ring Magazine, but he also wrote over 80 books. Many of these were about his true passion. Yes, folks, Bert loved boxing, and knew more about it than anyone, but his true passion was Baseball. Bert often said, “I’ve forgotten more about baseball than I know about boxing”, and he wasn’t kidding. Many a night I was out (usually in a bar, or more often behind the bar smoking cigars) when people would come up to him and try to stump him on baseball trivia. Bert loved this, and would often answer their questions and then follow it up with a story to go along with it.
Bert was the center of attention, and he loved it. I once told him I was glad he used his powers for good or he would have been a successful cult leader. One of my fondest memories of Bert is when he would talk about the man who he became lifelong friends with, Joe DiMaggio. That alone should tell you how likeable Bert was as DiMaggio wasn’t friends with ANYONE.
Whenever Bert would talk about Joe he would get emotional, and would always finish by saying, “I loved Joe, he was a wonderful man.” My personal favorite DiMaggio story that Bert told to me was the time he was covering an Old Timers game at Yankee Stadium. He went in the clubhouse to say hi to folks, and guys were laughing and joking around. Then he saw Joe sitting off to the side all by himself. Bert went over to say hello and DiMaggio asked, “Why doesn’t anyone want to talk to me, Bert?” Bert replied, as only he could, “Because you scare the shit out of them Joe!” I understand now why Bert would get emotional talking about Joe, because I get the same way now when I talk about Bert.
80 some books, appearances in movies as himself, countless documentaries and pop culture fame didn’t change Bert at all. Never in my life have I met someone who loved to be around “real people” more than Bert. And he would always hold court, it didn’t matter if there were 100 people or 10 people or just one person, Bert was always Bert, and he was one of a kind. He was outgoing, generous and hysterical with an endless supply of energy. He had a hollow leg as well because he could even out-drink a giant Irish guy who always wears a beret (who has since quit drinking).
I often read people saying that he always had an unlit cigar and have even read people say they don’t think he actually smoked them and it was just a “prop”. Well, I can assure you that’s hogwash, Bert loved his cigars and I had many a smoke with him over the years. And speaking of cigars, another Bert anecdote I love is whenever people would ask him what kind of cigar he was smoking. Bert would always answer, “It’s a Lawrence Welk” and when he would get that confused look shot back he would say, “It’s a piece of shit with a band around it”. Thanks Bert, I use that line myself now.
There are so many stories I could share about Bert (and some that he shared with me I could never print!), but I’ll finish with this last one, to show the kind of man he was. My brother had an employee who was a huge boxing fan and Kevin (my brother) told him how we go to the Hall of Fame every year and how amazing it is. Well, his employee responded with, “If I could ask anyone in boxing a question, it would be Bert Sugar.” to which Kevin replied, “Well, we know Bert quite well.” I don’t think his employee believed him. That June, Kevin, Bert and I were having a cigar and having some laughs one night after the Hall of Fame festivities of the day and Kevin called his employee and said, “Hey, if you could ask Bert Sugar a question, what would it be?” He responded with, “Who was his favorite fighter of all time?” So Kevin said, “Bert, who was your favorite of all time?” Bert replied, “Joe Louis.” Kevin relayed the message and hung up.
He then explained to Bert why he asked and about his employee wanting to ask him the question. Bert said, “Why didn’t you give me the F—king phone?” Kevin asked if he should call him back and Bert said, “Do it.” As Kevin is calling him back Bert askes, “What’s his name?” Kevin told him, “Quincy Shelton.” When he answered, Bert took the phone and said, “Quincy Shelton… This is Bert F—king Sugar” then walked away with the phone and talked to Quincy for a good ten minutes. That is the kind of man Bert was, and that is why I miss him every day. As Bert would say about DiMaggio, I loved Bert, he was a wonderful man.
