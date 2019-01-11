From the water’s edge of inspiration to the far shores of accomplishment one year folds itself neatly into the history books while yet a new one beacons like an aurora promising to usurp what came before. As we say farewell to one peninsula and salutations to the other it’s every fan’s New Year’s wish not to have their beloved sport mired in inactivity of the horse latitudes separating the flow of action between the meaningful bouts that fire up their imaginations.
Looking back Ringside Report kept its readers highly informed with early prefight handicaps to the full disclosure of complete fight cards and interviews by a highly motivated staff.
Starting with Errol Spence, JR. Vs Lamont Peterson this column rolled up its sleeves picking advanced winners continuing to give our readership not just a public forum but a clearer understanding of the intangibles that surround every single match from both sides of flipped coin. The current of winners continued to flow with Mikey Garcia Vs Sergey Lipinets, Anthony Joshua Vs Joseph Parker, Jarrett Hurd Vs Jorge Linares, Danny Jacobs Vs Macieji Sulecki, Terence Crawford Vs Jeff Horn, Gervonta Davis Vs Jesus Marcello Andres Cuellar, Jaime Mungia Vs Sadam Ali, Gennady Golovkin Vs Vanes Martirosyn, Errol Spence, JR. Vs Carlos Ocampo, Manny Pacquiao Vs Lucas Matthysse, Jaime Mungia Vs Liam Smith, Mikey Garcia Vs Robert Easter, JR., Shawn Porter Vs Danny Garcia, Luis Ortiz Vs Razvan Cojanu, Jaime Mungia Vs Brandon Cook, Anthony Joshua Vs Alexander Povetkin, Terence Crawford Vs Jose Benavidez, JR., Danny Jacobs Vs Sergiy Derevychenko, Vasyl Lomachenko Vs Jose Pedraza, and Canelo Alvarez Vs Rocky Fielding.
Of note, picking Jessie Vargas over Adrien Broner turned out to be another protected and suspect decision draw, with Deontay Wilder Vs Tyson Fury draw the most controversial.
The pick of Jermell Charlo over Tony Harrison was perhaps the clearest robbery of the year.
The two biggest surprises of year were James DeGale comeback against unfit and unmotivated Caleb Truax and Elieder Alvarez turning the tide on Sergey Kovalev after the champion ran out of gas at the half way point getting him knocked out.
Finally, the much anticipated rematch between Gennady Golovkin Vs Canelo Alvarez will be debated throughout the ages in the exact same manner as Marvin Hagler Vs Ray Leonard.
Looking ahead to the new year Ringside Report has already handicapped Manny Pacquiao over Adrien Broner, Keith Thurman over Josesito Lopez and Errol Spence, JR. over Mikey Garcia.
Stay tuned for future advance coverage of Danny Garcia vs. Adrian Granados, Lamont Peterson Vs Sergey Lipinets, Shawn Porter Vs Yordenis Ugas, Sergey Kovalev Vs Elieder Alvarez 2, Demetrius Andrade Vs Artur Akavov, Jaime Mungia Vs Takeshi Inoue, Peter Quillin Vs Caleb Truax, Gervonta Davis Vs Abner Males, and Badou Jack vs. Marcus Browne which have all been signed and sealed as we await more signatures on contracts.
The Vinny Factor:
Starting this week, I’ll be thinking outside the quadrilateral parallelogram and deciphering through the reverberating noises of braggadocio and false promises on the boxing landscape in weekly companion articles that will ride shotgun alongside the most complete boxing handicap analysis on the internet.
As 2019 is about to unfold with starting lineup of January bouts I’d like to wish the loyal readership of Ringside Report a healthy and prosperous New Year.
