On January 18th Top Rank and ESPN+ will be hosting a night of boxing at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York just up the road from the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York.. The card features the #2 ranked WBO Heavyweight contender, Bryant Jennings. He is squaring off against undefeated Oscar Rivas as the main attraction.
Jennings, 24-2, 14 KO’s returns to the site of his loss to Luis Ortiz to take on undefeated Colombian Olympian Oscar Rivas, 25-0, 17 KO’s in what could be a set up for the winner to face WBO Champ Anthony Joshua. A possible fight with Deontay Wilder is another potential option for the winner.
Jennings, the NABO Heavyweight Champ, is hoping to earn his third shot at a world title. He dropped a unanimous decision to Wladimir Klitschko in April of 2015 and suffered a TKO in the 7th round against Luis Ortiz December of that same year. Those fights are the only blemishes on his resume.
The 31-year-old Rivas, who fights out of Canada via his native Columbia, was the 2007 Pan Am Games Super Heavyweight silver medalist and is the reigning NABF Heavyweight champ. With this bout, he hopes to get his first world title shot if he gets past the bigger and always dangerous Jennings.
Sharing the spotlight this night will be U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist and undefeated super featherweight Shakur Stevenson, 9-0, 5 KO’s. Stevenson will take a big step up in competition when he faces Jessie Cris Rosales of the Philippines. Rosales, 22-1-1, 10 KO’s, who’s only loss was to former World Champion Jhonny Gonzalez, is by far the most experienced fighter Stevenson has been in the ring with thus far in his young career.
Stevenson was a highly sought-after fighter coming out of the Olympics where Floyd Mayweather, JR. was trying to sign Stevenson to The Money Team. Failed negotiations with Floyd and Stevenson’s eventual contract with Top Rank have led to a very public war of words between the young fighter and the self-proclaimed TBE.
Also, on the card will be:
1- Heavyweight Cassius Chaney brings his undefeated record of 14-0, 8 KO’s to the ring against Michael Glasscox, 6-2-2 5 KO’s.
2- Super lightweight Fazliddin Gaibnazarov puts his 6-0, 3 KO record on the line against Ricardo Garcia, 14-4-1, 9 KO’s.
3- Another Super Featherweight prospect, Brazil’s Robson Donato Conceicao, 10-0, 5 KO’s will face Mexico’s Hector Ruben Ambriz Suarez, 12-8-2, 6 KO’s.
4- Former WBA Super Featherweight Champion Jason Sosa, 21-3-4, 15 KO’s will take on Moises Delgadillo, 17-18-2, 9 KO’s.
5- Top Dominican Super Welterweight prospect Carlos Adames, 15-0, 12 KO’s will face the durable Juan Ruiz, 21-3, 13 KO’s.
6- And making his pro debut is India’s Vikas Krishan, who you may remember as the fighter who upset Errol Spence, JR. at the London Olympics only to have the decision reversed in Spences favor after the fact. He will get his professional career started against Steven Andrade, 3-3, 2 KO’s.
2019 is already starting out to be another good year for boxing, and I’m pretty sure the best is yet to come. For those who can’t be at the fight I will be at ringside covering the action for RingsideReport.com and will give a full post fight review for all our readers.
Remember to submit your questions/comments to me via the form box below by selecting Brian “The Beret” Young and follow me on Twitter @BoxingGuyBrian
