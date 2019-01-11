What is it about history that makes me cringe inside with excitement? Perhaps it’s the smell of the old tattered pieces of a magazine that draws me into the stories behind the pages. How fortunate I am to have access to these? Perhaps some things in life do mean so much when you can hold them in your hand, smell them and take a trip down memory lane with each word, ad, phrase and piece of history.
Let’s go back to Cicra 1961 March 10th inside LIFE Magazine for a whopping 20 cents.
Floyd Patterson competed as an American professional boxer who reigned as the world heavyweight champion not just once, but twice and was known as the youngest boxer in history to win the title at a ripe old age of 21 who then finished out his career with a record of 55-8-1, 40 KO’s.
Ingemar Johansson a Swedish professional boxer won the heavyweight Championship in 1959 and held the title for a year until the next bout with Patterson. Johansson finished out his boxing career with a record of 26-2, 17 KO’s.
This specific article portrayed in the magazine was preceded by the 3rd and final fight between Floyd Patterson & Ingemar Johansson. Naturally I had to then hit the laptop and find my way to Youtube to tread back to June 26th 1959 the first fight between these two boxers. This is where I found a profound new intrigue to learn about who Floyd Patterson was. The fight within this man who did not only get knocked down once, twice, but seven whole times, that was then ended by the referee brought chills to my skin. That is strength, that is courage, getting back in the ring and fighting the good fight is admirable. Losing the heavyweight Championship to Ingemar Johansson. Now I was hooked.
June 20th 1960 both fighters again took a stance in the ring to once again compete for the heavyweight championship title. Second fight between these two almost a year later was just as intense. Floyd being named the first man ever to regain the heavyweight championship title in boxing history. What an amazing accomplishment! Again, thank technology and how far we have come that I can go from reading a document from 1961 in one hand and at the click of a key stroke I can watch the ongoing history right in front of me. How blessed I am to have all this availability of knowledge at my fingertips. What a great show they both put on, equally showing the resolution inside them both to be on the winning outcome of this match.
How entranced in the energy of this battle you can become. Weighing the outcomes of each man’s strengths, already knowing the outcome, but oh, how fierce they both were as fighters. Back to the archive from 1961, the “Showdown” as best described by, I honestly could not even tell you. Today we have who has written each article advertised well above the article, however, in 1961 perhaps the credits were not specifically given to each individual. How great it would be to give credit to the writer of “One K.O. A PIECE, NOW SHOWDOWN” and learn of the brilliance they were able to meet in person to write these historic moments down for me to gaze upon.
Ingemar described as a strict trained fighter from Sweden and Floyd described as a down to earth more relaxed fighter from New York, who trained in Miami. The interest was already sparked so on to the 3rd and final bout between these two men on March 13th 1961.
Both fighters fought a great fight at this last and final bout. Both exhausted coming into the 6th and final round, however by watching this with footage my own opinion remains to show, it is not all fair in the world of sports. It quite clearly looked like Ingemar could have come back up from the count and give another go, but the ref made a clear decision to end the bout in the 6th round and rewarding the remaining Heavyweight Champion his title! Sounds like another article on the rise.
In closing, one statement quoted by Floyd Patterson before the final fight stuck with me. “I know one thing, I won’t have to be vicious this time. Last time Johansson was unbeatable, now he’s not.” All about perspective, always got to get back in the ring of life!
This all has intrigued me to bring these amazing stories of courage, strength and determination to this awesome sport! For it might just be my article someone is reading 58 years from now that inspires a stronger love for the sport of boxing! That my friend is priceless.