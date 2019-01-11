By Packy “Boom Boom” Goldstein
Oy Vay are you going to hear it today… TGIF or as I like to call, TGIMITF (Thank God I Made It to Friday). Sadie is having the Yenta Club over today to play cards, so I am held up in my office watching old VHS boxing tapes and figured it was time for another “Packy’s World” so as Chris Cuomo says, “Let’s Get To It!”
Muhammad Ali… Can you imagine if he were around today in the ring? He would have made more than any other fighter in its history to include that schmuck Floyd Mayweather, JR. I sure do miss “The Greatest” and think back on how Al cracked him up when he almost bought his car on Miami Beach back in the early 60’s.
Sugar Ray Robinson… I met him back in 55 at the Fountainbleu Hotel when Al introduced us when he was working at the Boom Boom Room where Sugar Ray ate quite often. What a gentleman and a class act. Hands down, the greatest fighter of all time bar none!
Bookface… I wouldn’t get on Bookface if they put my bagels in a vice. I heard just the other day some guy named D’Ocean bragged he threw his sneakers out after the Bears lost and for days, he cried on Bookface that he lost his entire paycheck he was going to use to buy bananas for his gorilla named Darnell. Just insane. Keep Bookface, Packy wants no part of it.
Adrien Broner… One word, PUTZ! Get out of boxing…
My Pal Al (“Bad” Brad’s Father)… Another year, (21st) that Al has been up in that big boxing ring in the sky. I know it’s not long until I hear the ten count myself and will be back with my beloved friend. Let the people you love know it because folks, no days are promised. Al always told Bradley and I how much he loved us and anyone else he did. He lived that trait and I admire it for sure.
The Chutzpah Award Posthumously Goes to Jimmy Roselli… Not only was he a fantastic crooner, he didn’t take crap off of anyone. I met him at a nightclub back in New Jersey around 63, where we shared a drink or two.Contact the Feature Writers