As a true Miami Beach native (‘Son of a Beach,’ as we Beachites are wont to say), I am truly pleased to have been invited by my wonderful friend, author and boxing writer — showman extraordinaire, the CEO of Ringside Report, “Bad” Brad Berkwitt (who contrary to his moniker, is really a good guy), to write a regular column in his online magazine, which we will also feature on our “Growing Up on Miami Beach Facebook group page”.
My consistent focus will be memories, stories, reminiscences, historical perspectives, commentaries and a lively atmosphere of banter, most frequently about the Miami Beach I was born in; raised in; went to school in; worked, prayed, and played in.
Those traits should amply qualify me to share perspectives and while some may disagree with those insights (and I welcome all viewpoints), I hope you, dear reader, can appreciate that these views truly come from a place of deep and abiding love for the city I have always called home (in my heart). Loving Miami Beach, like loving Israel or your own children, means that you care enough to embrace the good and joy they bring; but, you still maintain the right to criticize the foibles, follies, fallacies, and falsehoods which you see detracting from its (their) greatness or potential.
On occasion, I may harken to other venues or locales where I have, or do live, such as Aspen/Basalt/Snowmass and Nawlins, Loo-see-Anna (where I have lived, and my daughter currently resides, pursuing a Ph.D. at Tulane)!
I will often refer to, call upon, borrow (with due credit), and encourage feedback and input from others with similar beach expertise, backgrounds, and true knowledge, including my renowned historian brother, Seth H. Bramson; longtime friends such as Yackov Frack and Jeff Davies; and a bevy of others, who I hope will allow me to share their stories, insights and sometimes a few tall tales (which may not have been heard in a public venue heretofore).
I ask, in advance, your forgiveness if I inadvertently offend or hurt anyone’s feelings (or memories), as that will never be my intent, and where necessary, I will change names to ‘protect the sometimes less than innocent.’
Some of the ‘tales’, like most history, come from memory and memories dim and fade over time – so your recollection may differ from mine (except I’m the writer and you’re the latent reader). In some cases, my revelations and stories may stir long dormant feelings and memories in my readers, some of which may be painful, funny, emotional, and healing. But, remember- the statute of limitations for some of this craziness has long since passed!
By way of background and to establish my credibility, here is my basic biography:
I was born at Mount Sinai Hospital shortly after it was no longer the old Nautilus Hotel.
My beloved late mother, Sally Bramson (Middleton) opened her eyes after my birth and in her inimitable fashion, which helped shape my personality, exclaimed, “Where the hell’s my air conditioner? I paid for an air conditioner.” When they asked if she wanted to know what she had given birth to, and if it was healthy, she responded, “only if it can be in an air-conditioned room!” Now, you may have a better understanding of where I gained my acerbic wit.
My father, Jess Bramson, who owned a sign shop business on 5th Street and Washington Avenue and was an incredible artist, did technical drawings for the U.S. Army, and died when I was 8 years old. My mother re-married and my step father died when I was 16. My mother followed in death when I was 23.
I attended Biscayne Elementary, Nautilus Junior High, and Miami Beach Senior High School, where I served as Senior Class Vice President and was elected Best All Around in the senior superlatives. Many of my childhood friends remain so today, from elementary through high school… and we are united and defined by our Miami Beach heritage.
Immediately out of high school, I became a Recreation Director (a fancy name for a park coach) with the Miami Beach Recreation Department, where I grew programs at Normandy Shores and Tatum Waterway Parks, and the North Shore Park Teen Center.
I served as a Referee and Umpire for youth and adult leagues and in 1975, along with Bella Scheckner, helped create the Biscayne Elementary Community School and founded its ancillary after school and summer recreation programs. Mike Wyckoff, my longtime friend, was hired as the first Community School Principal. I also ran a summer sleep-away camp (called Honor Camp) from 1971 – 1986, part of the time for Miami Beach, Biscayne and then with my own Gold Coast Youth Organization.
My professional path took me into teaching, including stints at Nautilus (starting in 1975), Lehrman Day School, Central Agency for Jewish Education (CAJE), Miami-Dade College, Broward Community College, St. Thomas University, Johnson & Wales University and my present role as Adjunct Faculty at Colorado Mountain College (CMC). In those roles, I have been fortunate enough to have been recognized four times for my teaching acumen by three of those institutions, including Faculty of the Year at Johnson & Wales, CMC, and Lehrman Day School, where the yearbook was dedicated to me.
Along the way, I served as Youth Director at several Miami Beach synagogues including Temple Emanu-El, Menorah and Ner-Tamid. I was a Bus Captain and a member of the Executive Team of the March of the Living from 1990 – 2002, when I moved to Aspen. I have served successful stints as a nonprofit executive in Miami, New Orleans, and Aspen.
At Beach High, I was President of Royal Palm, AZA in 11th and 12th grades and later became the advisor of BARAK, AZA (later Miami Beach Police Athletic League), a volunteer role I held for almost two decades.
I enjoy spending an inordinate amount of my free time volunteering to help organizations, non-profits, and individuals who are in need, and in that realm, I have received many humbling honors and recognitions, including Hands-On Miami of United Way’s Volunteer of the Year in 2002; FIU Alumni Association’s Torch Award for Community Leadership (2006); Pitkin County, Colorado Volunteer of the Year (2013), the Town of Basalt’s first ever Citizen of the Year (2013), the Aspen Rotary Club’s Tom Sardy Award for the Outstanding Rotarian in 2006, plus an Honorary Lifetime Membership and Paul Harris Fellowship for my contributions to the Rotary’s Ducky Derby annual fund raiser. I successfully completed the Basalt/Carbondale/Pitkin County Citizen Police Academy in 2018. In 2013, my book, BASALT – Images of America was published by Arcadia Publishing.
While I visit Miami Beach several times a year, I currently reside in beautiful Basalt, Colorado, about 20 minutes outside of Aspen, where I am a Realtor with Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International, teach at CMC, and have a firm, DevelopMentors Consulting, which provides business and organizational development, employee and staff training, guest/customer service, fund raising expertise, strategic planning and motivational programs. My clients have included four major cruise lines, the U.S. Departments of Education, Agriculture and Labor; Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau; Aspen Chamber Resort Association, City of Aspen, and many more.
My career has enabled me to touch and impact the lives of thousands of students, ball players, campers, and youth group members. Each and every one of them holds a special place in my heart.
Every few years, my BRAM Nation Reunions in Miami attract 300 – 400 people, who come out to share memories, reminisce, and reunite with fellow participants across four decades.
Educationally, I received my three college degrees in only four terms – Nixon, Ford, Carter, and Reagan. I possess an AA from Miami-Dade and a BS and MPA, both from Florida International University, all of which I graduated with Honors or High Honors.
So, to close the first chapter of the new column, let me share a few of my basic guidelines:
I will refrain from advertising in the commercial sense, though may promote activities of a nature which reflect local flavor, programs, and organizations.
I will disdain political and religious discussions because we will never convince others that we are in the right (outside of my column, I will defend to the death, your right to disagree with me – and be wrong)!
I will not engage in, and will not permit, flaming/trashing/abusive/disrespectful conduct/profanity against others.
I will engage in thoughtful open dialogue, feedback, and yes, even criticism, when warranted, in a respectful and appropriate way, which I believe we can accomplish.
It should be a fun, sometimes wild, often enlightening, frequently hysterical, occasionally painful, but hopefully memorable ride.
Buckle up – let the fun begin next week! Here’s to bantering together.Contact the Feature Writers