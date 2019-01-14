By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
A large majority of the British public love giving their 2004 Olympic hero a lot of stick, whether it’s because of his “weak chin”, his antics outside of the ring or because he supposedly keeps ducking Kell Brook.
Either way, Amir Khan is a courageous fighter because he keeps getting in there with some elite names, even after being knocked out in brutal fashion on more than a few occasions!
With rumors going around that Khan was set to face Brook later on this year, it was a big shock to fans when they started seeing posters and articles featuring Amir Khan and Terence Crawford…
It was another fight that nobody could really see coming, but it’s a fight that doesn’t really surprise us when we look at Amir Khan – who he’s fought and the risks he’s taken before.
A lot of fans have been hating on Khan for avoiding a fight with Brook and instead deciding to take the fight with Crawford, but in the grand scheme of things, I think it’s probably the best decision for Khan at this stage of his career.
As a Brit, I’m actually not that fussed about seeing Khan Vs. Brook anyway – probably because I’m not a massive Kell Brook fan (Kelly Brook on the other hand…) – but the idea of Khan taking on Crawford gets me a lot more excited and although it’s a massive ask of “King” Khan, it will be an entertaining clash of styles.
When we look at their most recent performances and their current standing amongst the Pound-for-Pound rankings, Terence Crawford eclipses Kell Brook, who’s most recent performance was lacklustre and didn’t really help in building up any hype for the Sheffield-based fighter to square off with Khan.
Terence Crawford meanwhile, had an impressive stoppage victory again Jose Benavidez, JR. in his most recent contest with another stoppage win before that against the tough Australian – Jeff Horn.
Crawford also holds the WBO World welterweight title; so, for Amir Khan, a fight against Crawford makes a lot more sense than one against Brook as it provides him with another opportunity to regain a World title whilst sharing the ring with a current Pound-for-Pound superstar.
When it comes to the argument that Khan is ducking Kell Brook, I’d have to say that yes, he is…
However, he’s not doing it just to be a nuisance, he’s doing what is in his best interests and for him right now, that’s a shot at another World title. He’s also doing it to try and get as much out of his career as possible both in terms of his worldwide legacy and money!
If you look at just a few of the names that Khan has fought, you can see that he’s motivated by fighting the best, winning titles and making big bucks.
Right now, Brook is not one of the best in his division, he has no World title and whilst he could probably make a decent sum of money to fight him now, he can probably get just as much by fighting Crawford instead.
Whatever you think of Amir Khan, he’s very switched on when it comes to his career in terms of getting the big fights and earning big money. I personally, am really looking forward to seeing him fight Crawford and would rather see that then a fight with Brook at this moment in time!
