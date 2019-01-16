Icon of justice and victims’ rights advocate John Walsh joins America’s leading true-crime network, Investigation Discovery, on their joint mission to track down fugitives on the run and find missing children with IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH. Each week, John Walsh leads viewers through unsolved violent crimes that urgently need to be closed – where time is of the essence and harnessing the power of ID’s active and engaged audience could bring these criminals to justice. Joining John in every episode is his son, Callahan Walsh, who leads the operation on the ground, working in tandem with the community and local authorities to search for persons-of-interest. In partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), the series will also feature two missing children each hour, providing age-progression photos and descriptions in the hopes that viewers can provide new leads to their whereabouts. Airing for 12 consecutive weeks, IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH will make its world premiere on Wednesday, January 16 at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.
IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH takes the audience on a journey through the eyes of family members, friends and authorities who are desperate for resolution, detailing two fugitives and two missing children each hour. Every week, John and Callahan dissect each unique story from top to bottom, sharing current interviews with surviving family members and friends, chasing down new clues and reviewing the evidence in each case. The series will utilize crime scene photos, telephone calls and location-specific recreations, turning these cases into active hunts with help from the ID viewers at home.
Investigation Discovery will tap into its uniquely engaged audience to help track down these persons of interest. An active call center at 1-833-3-PURSUE and dedicated online hub at InPursuitTips.com are staffed by trained operators will accept anonymous tips and alert the proper authorities. To engage with the show, viewers are encouraged to connect using the hashtag #TeamInPursuit, join the IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH Facebook page at Facebook.com/InPursuitwithJohnWalsh, and connect on Instagram @InvestigationDiscovery or Twitter @DiscoveryID.