The major revelation learned in a Trump America is that our youth is not aware of the true nature of our history. Millennials and younger who supported Trump forgot to learn and understand the core principles of this country, “That all men are created equal”.
It was baffling that many of our youth, I say youth because as a generation Xer, we were taught tolerance something the youth of today don’t even grasp. It’s like in a matter of two years our country has made a 360 degree turn backwards. This is sad.
Our youth have forgotten the numerous sacrifices that our greatest generation had fought to defeat Nazism and Fascism. They fought in the shores of Normandy ensuring those two evils didn’t spread across the Atlantic Ocean and destroy our great democracy. The thanks that this youth gave to our greatest generation is to have a pro-Nazi, white nationalist rally that was full of hate. It was surprising to see so many young men there. As a Americans, we are better than this. This was not our finest hour.
The Trump Administration’s anti-immigration stance is something hurts our core values. This is a nation of immigrants and our youth have forgotten that. The blood and sweat of these immigrants are why they are here.
Major point, we must educate our youth, this must be done so we as Americans never forget.