“It’s okay, don’t worry. You’re safe.” Kerri Rawson remembers her father assuring her that the serial killer taunting Wichita, Kansas would not hurt her. Years later Kerri would learn that she was witness to one of history’s most notorious lies. The man comforting her was engulfed in a cryptic double-life. Her father, Dennis Rader, was the same monster breaking into homes where he would bind, torture, and kill his victims, and he was hiding in plain sight. In a new two-hour special, Investigation Discovery delves into the psyche of the infamous “BTK” killer, sharing intimate details behind his seemingly normal life. Through interviews with those closest to the case, this documentary reveals what Dennis Rader worked so hard to conceal, following the twisted path that eventually led to his conviction. BTK: A KILLER AMONG US premieres Sunday, February 17 at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery, the #1 network for true-crime and mystery programming.
“This is a horrifically perfect example of a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America. “It’s shocking to think that for 31 years, Dennis Rader was able to live a double life: one as a doting husband and father, and the other as one of our country’s most vicious and prolific serial murderers.”
In 1974, Wichita’s reputation as a peaceful community was destroyed when Dennis Rader began his killing spree with the murders of four members of the Otero family. Months later he struck again, turning his attention to Kathryn Bright, a college student who lived eerily close to his original crime. Shortly after this murder, he began leaving correspondence for police, relishing in the fear he created. His first note detailed his desire to “Bind, torture and kill.” From then on, he was dubbed “BTK.”
These killings threw the city into panic, and the pursuit for a murderer began. BTK held the city of Wichita on razor’s edge for nearly 31 years as a deliberate and meticulous killer who stalked, studied, and hunted ten innocent and unsuspecting victims. Tormenting police and media with notes and remnants from his crimes, BTK continued to correspond with the public, hungry to spread fear across the nation. Ultimately, Rader’s insatiable need to be recognized for his crimes led to his arrest in 2005. BTK: A KILLER AMONG US exposes Dennis Rader’s shocking double life through comprehensive interviews with law enforcement, victim’s family members, reporters, and arguably the closest person to Rader: his daughter, Kerri Rawson.