When attempting to learn my way around the sport of boxing, I thought it was extremely important to touch base with my hometown and learn some of the history it has seen. Upon an interview with a future feature in boxing I learned of some epic history about the Electric City, also known as Scranton, Pennsylvania. That has led me to the wonders of “Sugar Ray Robinson” one of the most epic boxers in the history of boxing.
How fortunate that his existence in the boxing world has also had the privilege to come to Scranton something truly awesome to learn about.
For my goal is to learn as much as I can as well as spotlight the stories of some amazing boxers who have visited and come from this electric city. This sport is not for the weak, but surely held together by strength, determination and heart! Something “Sugar Ray Robinson” acquired.
If you are not familiar with who he was, Robinson was an American professional boxer from 1940 -1965, that’s a 25-year boxing career, amazing!
Born into the world as Walker Smith, JR. in 1921, he quickly became a sensation in the world, being referred to as “sweet as sugar” which eventually lead to his nickname Sugar Ray Robinson. He fought a lengthy career with a record of 200-175-19, 110 KO’s, holding the welterweight title and the middleweight championship title five times.
His career leads him to the Scranton Stadium on August 25th, 1950 to a fight with Jose Basora who was a professional boxer from 1939 to 1952.
It was a short fight ending in the first round at 52 seconds with KO by Sugar Ray Robinson. What an epic opportunity to have such amazing fighters touch down in this city who is now well known for a television show “The Office”.
Stay tuned to hear about some awesome people living right here in Scranton in the boxing community. For learning about a fighter is like unlocking a key. Each fighter has a story, a passion, a revelation of the heart and mind that has kept them fighting the good fight! So, blessed to have the honor of sharing it all with you.