Born Alberto Dapidran Pacquiao, he became known as “Bobby” Pacquiao. The younger brother of boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao, turned professional on April 24, 1997 with a first round knockout over Teddy Gan. He fought in the Philippines and Thailand for his first 38 pro fights.
In 2002 he won the Phillipines Jr. Lightweight Title with an 11th round KO over Renato Inal. He fought his first fight in the USA in 2004 where he won a unanimous decision over Oscar Villa in Montebello, California. On June 17, 2005 he scored a mild upset over Carlos Navarro by 7th round knockout to claim the WBC Continental Americas Jr. Lightweight title belt.
He then shocked former world champion Carlos “Famous” Hernandez with a 10 round Split decision victory. He then added a 3rd big name to his ledger as he defeated former world champion Kevin Kelley in a defense of his WBC Continental Americas Jr. Lightweight title, stopping “The Flushing Flash” by knockout in round 4.
The Big name upset streak ended when he was disqualified in round 11 against Hector Velasquez at the Hard Rock Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV. He was stopped in his next fight on June 9, 2007 at Madison Square Garden, where he fell by KO to former interim WBC Featherweight World Champion Humberto Soto (40-5-2, 25 ko) on the undercard of Miguel Cotto/Zab Judah.
His last pro fight came on Nov. 20, 2008 where he lost to Robert Frankel by a clear 10 round unanimous decision. Bobby Pacquiao never challenged for a world title, and he ended his career with a record of 31-15-3, with 16 wins by knockout. He started as a Super Flyweight, and ended his career in the Lightweight division.
