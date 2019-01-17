Vera Farmiga is an accomplished actress of stage, television and film, whose talent holds no bounds. The Oscar nominated and multi-faceted performer has delivered many unforgettable roles throughout her career and has become a box office draw and has earned her place as one of Hollywood’s top stars.
Farmiga started her career on stage starring as Miranda in the American Conservatory Theater’s production of THE TEMPEST (1996). That same year she portrayed Anne Hartman in a production of GOOD. Farmiga made her Broadway debut alongside Ed Harris and Daniel Massey in October 1996 in the play TAKING SIDES. Shortly after these stage roles, Farmiga made the move to television co-starring in the Hallmark Hall of Fame western television film ROSE HILL in 1997. Farmiga landed a main role in Fox’s short-lived fantasy adventure series ROAR (1997), alongside Heath Ledger and Sebastian Roche and guest-starred on an episode of LAW & ORDER (1990).
Farmiga soon began winning film roles. She was cast in the drama AUTUMN IN NEW YORK (2000), starring Richard Gere and Winona Ryder, and as Josephine in the TV movie SNOW WHITE: THE FIAREST OF THEM ALL (2001). The same year she was cast in DUST and 15 MINUTES, with Robert DeNiro and Edward Burns. In 2002 she starred in the films LOVE IN THE TIME OF MONEY and DUMMY. 2004 was a busy year for Farmiga. She appeared in 12 episodes of the TV series TOUCHING EVIL (2004), and starred in the films THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE, with Denzel Washington, Liev Schrieber and Meryl Streep, the comedy drama MIND THE GAP and the drama DOWN TO THE BONE and THE HARD EASY (2006), with Henry Thomas and David Boreanaz.
Farmiga was cast as Madolyn in the Martin Scorsese directed THE DEPARTED (2006). The all star cast included Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson and Mark Whalberg. The same year Farmiga starred in the films RUNNING SCARED, with Paul Walker, and BREAKING AND ENTERING, with Jude law and Robin Wright. In 2007 she starred in the thriller JOSHUA, with Sam Rockwell. JOSHUA would be the first of many projects in the horror genre for the actress. Following JOSHUA, she starred in war drama THE BOY IN THE STRIPED PAJAMAS (2008), the dramas NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH (2008), and IN TRANZIT (2008).
Farmiga garnered critical acclaim for her performance in the Oscar nominated drama UP IN THE AIR (2009), starring alongside George Clooney. Farmiga earned her first Oscar nomination for her role of Alex. She returned to the horror genre for 2009’s ORPHAN, playing Kate, who along with her husband, adopt a 9 year old girl who is not as innocent as she claims. Farmiga starred opposite Keanu Reeves in the 2010 film HENRY’S GAME and Jake Gyllenhaal and Michelle Monaghan in the sci-fi thriller SOURCE CODE (2011). Farmiga was cast as Lorraine Warren in the hit horror movie THE CONJURING (2013). The film was based on the real life case files of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Patrick Wilson co-stars as Ed Warren.
Besides her role in THE CONJURING, Farmiga may best be known to audiences as Norma Bates in the hit TV series BATES MOTEL (2013). This acclaimed series is a contemporary prequel to PSYCHO, telling the story of a teenage Norman Bates, played to eerie perfection by Freddie Highmore, and how deeply complex his relationship with his mother, Norma, truly is.
Farmiga’s brilliant portrayal of the domineering, complicated, possessive, tragic, fanatical and protective Norma is some of her best work and by far my favorite of all her roles. BATES MOTEL, which ran for 5 amazing seasons, was a well-crafted masterpiece with phenomenal writers and actors. There will never be another show like it.
Farmiga co-starred opposite Robert Downey Jr, and Robert Duvall for the critically acclaimed drama THE JUDGE (2014), playing Samantha, the ex-girlfriend to Downey’s character Hank Palmer. Farmiga reprised her role of Lorraine Warren for THE CONJURING 2 (2016), with Patrick Wilson also returning.
Her next project was the comedy SPECIAL CORRESPONDENTS (2016), with Ricky Gervais and Eric Bana, followed by BURN YOUR MAPS (2016), with Jacob Tremblay and Virginia Madsen. Most recently, Farmiga reprised her role of Lorraine Warren again in the horror thriller THE NUN (2018). Her sister Taissa Farmiga was cast in the leading role. She also appeared as Joanna, opposite Liam Neeson and her CONJURING costar Patrick Wilson in the action crime drama THE COMMUTER (2018) and BOUNDARIES (2018), with acting legend Christopher Plummer.
Farmiga has many more projects in the works, including GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS, to be released spring 2019, CAPTIVE STATE (2019), and the mini-series CENTRAL PARK FIVE.
Essential Farmiga:
THE DEPARTED (2006)
UP IN THE AIR (2009)
ORPHAN (2009)
THE CONJURING (2013)
THE JUDGE (2014)
BATES MOTEL (2013)