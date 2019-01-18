By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
Regardless of his results inside the ring, a person with the lack of character that Adrien Broner possesses should be banned from the sport of boxing.
I understand the need for fighters to hype up their fights, to sell tickets and to draw attention to themselves so that they can earn big money, but for guys like Adrien Broner they just take it too far and they damage the reputation and the honor of a sport like boxing.
I’ve put together a few posts on “About Billions” – in fact I’ve probably given him a lot more coverage in my writing than he deserves – but I have to speak out about it because his behavior is, in my opinion, so unethical that it needs to be called out!
Boxing, despite its brutality, is a gentleman’s “sport”.
Fighters respect one another even if they have strange ways of showing it before a fight and this respect can be seen by the embrace that fighters will share 9 times out of 10 when the final bell rings.
However, fighters like Adrien Broner totally disregard that respect; if not for their opponents then for the people around them – both those involved and not involved with the sport.
In the lead up to the Pacquiao fight alone, we’ve already seen Broner post derogatory videos on Instagram, purposely making a young woman feel uncomfortable and then again today I witnessed his incredibly unprofessional and unnecessary comments towards Al Bernstein.
This lack of respect and pure rudeness is something which I believe needs to be eliminated from the sport.
If it’s allowed to continue and fighters like Broner continue to get big fights, lots of media coverage and big pay checks then it will only encourage more and more fighters to act in the same, ill-mannered way!
Yes, Adrien Broner is a talented fighter, but talented fighters with the same amount of notoriety as someone like Broner should be setting a positive example and not making a mockery of this sport with their childish behavior.
Fighters with an attitude like Broner’s deserve to be banned from the sport. They deserve to have their licenses revoked and the right to fight taken away from them…
When their ego spills out of fight business and into the public world, for instance when Broner was giving that young lady grief in a superstore, then action should be taken as it becomes more than just about boxing.
Boxing is often used as an analogy for life; so I feel that boxers need to carry themselves both professionally and respectfully, at whatever level. Right now, “AB” is acting in the complete opposite way and I feel that he needs to be penalized for that!
