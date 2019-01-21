Photo by Esther Lin/Showtime
Trying to take it from an unbiased perspective I unexpectedly was able to watch the big fight from the comfort of my own home, in pjs, on the laptop at the dining room table watching the snowfall! Thank you to my Publisher “Bad” Brad Berkwitt for the invite for me to watch.
Going into the fight it was hard to even take a serious perspective. With media and the adrenaline hype of the Hollywood banter there was quite the spectacle of outcome opinions being thrown around. One side we had a fighter with a big record and long career behind him, and on the other hand we had a man who is just working his way up the sport ready to take on the best to get to the top. Of course, you cannot knock a man for trying and setting huge goals. Anyone who can make it in a ring for 12 rounds still standing strong against Pacquiao has the strength and capacity to give it their best shot! However, I do agree with the outcome.
One thing is known for sure. Street fighting is a great thing to have behind you when you come into a sport that deals with aggression and a more violent demeanor of winning. However, it is not the only thing you should have behind you preparing you for such a huge goal. Having the years, the training, the mental focus and precision for the sport, is what lead Pacquiao to his win! Don’t get me wrong mental capacity, the will, heart and support behind you are very important factors to get into a ring, but with years of training comes wisdom in the sport. There will always be a winner and a loser, on to the next fight! Thanks for the good show Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner! Looking forward to seeing what fights they take on next!Contact the Feature Writers