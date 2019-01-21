By Danielle Sobelman
Watching the video of high school age boys from Covington Catholic School from Covington, Kentucky, who were wearing MAGA hats and sweatshirts, were at the Lincoln Memorial mocking Native American Elder Nathan Phillips, who was holding a rally for The Indigenous People’s March infuriated me! Phillips who is also a Vietnam Veteran was later interviewed was in tears over this blatant disrespect that these privileged Caucasian boys from the land of Senator Mitch McConnell showed him.
After all, if it wasn’t for the slaughter of Mr. Phillips’ ancestors these young men would not have had the privilege of being there. Where were the adults in this situation who could have prevented such a situation? These boys were underage, so I assume there was a chaperone present. This is my further proof the slogan “Make America Great Again”, is the dog whistle for the white supremacists of this country. As they are chanting “build that wall” around Mr. Phillips, do these young men realize that this man had much more right to be here than they were?
I look at the video of the young man who is staring down and smirking at Mr. Phillips as he was playing his drum and realized this is the face of our future. That means this country is in a world of trouble if we don’t do anything to reverse the course back to the direction, we were going in.
Just a little over two years ago the United States was a diverse and global country. Now we are embracing Nationalism and racism, which as history tells us is a total disaster. Donald Trump has brought out the worse in Americans and this must come to an end.
That young man was lucky he was not my son because I would had smacked the cowboy mess out of him, gave him a history lesson and made sure he apologized to Mr. Phillips and to the Indigenous People of the United States. Even apologizing seems not to be enough. This is further proof that the youth of this country are not aware of the history of this country. They are uninformed and unaware and this is sad. As parents, it is our responsibility to make sure that they are aware. After all, we must keep in mind sometimes hate is taught at home.