New England’s fans must be excited to watch their team storm into another Super Bowl. The only thing that stands between Patriots’ fifth appearances in six years in the Super Bowl is the much-regarded Kansas City team.
The Chiefs’ offense has been ranked at 1st with their defense being ranked 31st. On the other side, we have Patriots whose offence is rated at 5th with their defence ranked at 21st.
This is definitely going to be a huge game for the football fans to watch. The match will kick off at 17:40 hours and here is a guide of how to watch the Superbowl online.
New England’s Star Player Tom Brady’s experience
The 41 old year quarterback has shown no sign of decline and his experience might lead the team to their fifth appearance in the Super Bowl. Brady, who turned 41 last year, completed more than sixty-five percent of the passes he attempted for about four thousand yards, with about 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
According to Sources, Tom had suffered an MCL injury,which may have affected his game. The report also revealed that Tom is completely fit now and will look to continue his superb form against the Chiefs. Against Chargers, Brady was in solid form and showed signs of his best old times.
Running Back
Despite a knee injury to their star quarterback Tom Brady, the New England ran wild with their rushing game thrashing out more than 500 yards in the last couple of games they played.
In the victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Patriots accumulated 155 yards to win 41-28, and their running back had an excellent game. Sony Michel saw off the chargers covering 129 yards in less than 24 efforts and also made three touchdowns.
Place Kicker Stephen Gostkowski
As per ESPN reports, the New England kicker Gostkowski has been rated at second in the history of NFL only to be behind the Colts veteran player Adam Vinatieri, whose performance against the Chiefs was arguably not his best.
Gostkowski is the highest scorer for the Patriots and also holds the record for the longest field goals among New England’s all time greats.
Passing and Defending
The New England team let the Chargers only gain 183 yards and 14 points in the Sunday game. The standout for the Chargers was their quarterback Philip rivers who topped 300 yards in a game against the New England team. However, the yards were gained only in the final quarter of the game and only reflected the carelessness of the players after sealing the game.
The New England’s defence have been in excellent form and the match against the Los Angeles team were only among the three in eight games where the Patriots conceded more than seventeen points.
This season, the Patriots only permitted around 240 yards per match and were rated at 22nd. Their defence has the 7th fewest points allowed averaging at less than 20 per match.
Holding the Ball
The New England Patriots team turnover differential was rated at second best in the American Football Conference. In the last game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Patriots made the only 2 takeaways. Since last six seasons, New England has been +7 in turnover difference in 14 games. The New England will look to continue these excellent stats in this Sunday game.