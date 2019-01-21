This month-long partial government shutdown has had major repercussions Americans in the federal government. There are stories of people who can’t receive life sustaining medications or are resorting to selling the car in order to make ends meet.
Despite the fact that the House of Representatives have passed two bills to open back up the government, Senator Mitch McConnell refuses to bring the bills to the floor for a vote simply because he knows it will be vetoed by the President. The United States Congress does have the power to override a veto.
To me it seems that the GOP does not care or is too afraid to confront the beast that Donald J. Trump is.
The GOP is putting party over country despite the fact that there are 800,000 federal employees who are suffering. The bottom line is it seems that Trump is the last hope of keeping the white male majority alive for the GOP.
Because of the partial governmental shutdown our economy is in a down turn. Federal benefits like SNAP will leave many citizens without the access to food after February. This is the longest partial shutdown in history. This is sad because it is over something useless, a monument of an egomaniac.
What will it take for the GOP to wake up? It seems to me that they are okay with destroying the American legacy no matter what the cost.