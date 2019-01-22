Lately there have been so many mismatches on paper that even the most naive fans can distinguish between the bouts that don’t qualify as an event, and the inexperienced, untested boxer who is signed on as a sacrificial lamb brought up four pagan steps for slaughter. Without adding a coat of lacquer enter one Takeshi Inoue who will take a thirteen hour jet ride from Japan to Houston to embrace that that trusting walk in total gullibility forsaking the common sense that he doesn’t belong in arena quite yet, let alone at the top of marque.
The other side of controlled controversy dictates that a very active champion deserves a breather from top echelon fighters now and again if he has kept his ledger filled with top contenders and mandatories. Considering the fact that when 2018 started the champion was considered a game novice himself who not only rose from total obscurity winning his belt in thrilling fashion but also defended his title twice against good opposition.
The Event:
On January 26, Jaime Mungia will defend his WBO light middleweight title for the third time against Takeshi Inoue. This “event” to be hosted at the Toyota Center in Houston and presented by Golden Boy Promotions Title bout to be shown exclusively on DAZN.
Stats:
The champion is of Mexican heritage and hails from Tijuana Baja, California where he turned pro five years ago amassing an impressive record of 31-0, 26 KO’s. Standing an even 6’ tall with unofficial wingspan of estimated 74” Mungia makes the most of his natural God given attributes as he is still fine tuning his boxing acumen while fighting from orthodox stance.
The challenger hails from Tokyo Japan and is preparing to expedite the second challenge of his career by also venturing to United States for the first time to wage war on a contested canvass. His modest ledger of 13-0-1, 7 KO’s does little to fire up the imagination of a glorious battle yet to be waged based on names only known in Japan. At 29 years of age Takeshi stands 5’8” also concealing an unknown reach which is estimated unofficially at 68.”
Last Fight:
Jaime Mungia defended his belt for second time last September 15 against Brandon Cook wiping out the challenger by TKO in three rounds at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Takeshi Inoue “earned” this title shot with a win over a 41 year old, light hitting sensation Yuki Nonaka by UD at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo Japan last April 26. Nonaka was coming off a UD loss and boasted an unflattering record of 30-8-3, 10 KO’s against local competition.
Styles:
The champion is a stand up puncher with very under rated boxing skills. (Think John Mugabi) Since exploding onto the scene last year he has improved some faucet of his skills every time out. At first bell he sets a wicked pace where he detonates grenades with both hands with equal aplomb. In his first defense against Liam Smith he proved he could dish out the pain as well as take it against a solid top flight contender and former champion winning a UD.
The challenger has good balance and is fleet of foot using entire circumference of ring in which to box at a slow calculated rhythm with low volume punch output. Because of this his singular combinations of one/two’s they are telegraphed without versatility. In motion Inoue holds his guard high but in exchanges leaves his chin exposed. All his punches are thrown with same intensity with snap but lacking brute force trauma.
What to look for fight night:
Target practice. The champion will stalk the challenger like a wild animal stalks prey. Given the height, reach experience and power differential he will need less than a minute to back his opponent up. What Mungia lacks in flashy muscle tone or stellar defense he makes up with electric hands that fly from both sides of gate both upstairs and down with convincing power. He will use the challenger as a palette to paint a knockout on the canvass with every punch he throws.
The Vinny Factor:
Having learned his craft against local talent you never heard of Jaime has stepped up his game with title winning blow out of Sadam Ali, coming of age war against Liam Smith and sparkling defense of highly touted Brandon Cook. Mungia has announced to the world he is ready for the likes of Kell Brook, Erislandy Lara, Jarrett Hurd and Jermell Charlo. The Takeshi Inoue affair is nothing more than a late holiday gift from his promoter Oscar De La Hoya who had it gift wrapped by the WBO.
Odds:
Vegas line is abundantly clear on misappropriate mismatch. Mungia is listed the favorite at -3,500 to Inoue at +1,647.
Prediction:
Jaime Mungia by KO in three.
Aftermath:
The champion gets paid for a glorified sparring session while the challenger becomes a trivia question five years from now.
