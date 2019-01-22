For those who know me are well aware I do not like to travel far, so I was surely excited the travel was right around the corner to stop and visit my first feature spotlight from the Electric City (Scranton, Pa) Marty McFly, a.k.a. Marty “In Like” Flynn, a.k.a Marty, a.k.a Mr. Martin Flynn (D) State Representative for the 113th Democratic District member of the House of Representatives.
Now I really am not one to talk politics, but it just so happens we do have a few similar points about the current “situation” happening in the real world today, however that is not why I am here.
Some things are just in your blood. Things like courage, bravery, will, determination and hunger. Things that stem down from a long line of fierce competitors with the fight generationally inside them. With two grandfathers on each side of his family having dived into the depths of the adrenaline hyped sport of boxing, it was no surprise when Marty wanted to experience the fire inside as well. Not well liked by family members for him to take this route in the journey in the sport, Marty stayed focused on his education, landing a boxing scholarship that would help keep each aspect of his interests in focus. Graduating from Scranton Prep and continuing education at Marywood University, Marty stayed local to try and pursue both loves in his life.
Taking time out to travel to Philadelphia from the Electric City to get in some real training and sparring at Champs Gym, was what he focused on. This lead to gaining some impeccable knowledge and sparring partners like Bernard Hopkins, who was a truly influential man in the sport for him.
With a record of 10-2, 5 KO’s, Marty enjoyed the atmosphere and the core routine of boxing, but knew he had more fight in him to do bigger things in the area. Training at the Irish boxing Gym in town he had hopes in making it bigger and better to bring back to the community. Bringing in better equipment and moving it to another floor, the gym at the Irish Boxing Club is now the heart of boxing in the town who I am told is held together by Gene Reed.
Marty then took the heart and context of what he learned through the sport and used it towards gearing up for politics. He knew he wanted to stay local and find something just as important and competitive to be a part of, that has landed him where he is today.
Upon my interview, I thought I knew a little about the sport, however after meeting with him I realized there is so much I need to be schooled on. School away!!
I was schooled on the great ” Sugar Ray Robinson” who he quoted was ” the greatest boxer to ever lace gloves on his hands”! How awesome Robinson even had history fighting right here in the Electric City at the Scranton Stadium in 1950. Here is where my first feature article came into play.
Eager to show me who the man was, I listened intently to all the knowledge he was throwing down. It’s not every day you can walk in a State Representatives office and get schooled on some boxing facts, pretty rad if you ask me!
So rad, Gene Reed from the Irish Boxing Club is holding “A Salute to our Past Boxing Champions” on Saturday February 16th at Genetti Manor in Dickson City, a dinner to celebrate 7 past champions of the area.
Eager to dive in deeper to the boxing community here in Scranton, I have taken some great advice with me! Now on to my next suggested feature, stay tuned…