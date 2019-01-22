Kaye Ballard, the beloved comedian and singer who appeared in Broadway musicals along with nightclubs, TV and movies has died at the age of 93. Ballard co-starred with Eve Arden in the 1960s TV sitcom “The Mothers-In-Law.”
Ballard died Monday night at her home in Rancho Mirage, California, after a fight with kidney cancer, her friend Marguerite Gordon said Tuesday.
There are so many roles to remember Kaye for, but I loved her best in the 1976 blue comedy “The Ritz” where she played Vivian Proclo.
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Ballard Family in their time of grief.