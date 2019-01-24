Colorado’s Skipper Kelp was a celebrated amateur boxer who used his power punching style to become one of the USA’s top prospects.
He turned professional on Dec. 20, 1990 with a powerful KO win over 7 fight pro Sergio Medina. From there he quickly built his record to 15-0-1 with 11 by knockout, including a first round stoppage of undefeated Maurice Brantley (12-0).
Kelp tasted his first defeat dropping a 10 round decision on Sept. 29, 1992 to world ranked contender David Gonzalez (29-2-1, 20 ko). 3 years later, Gonzalez would go on to challenge Terry Norris for the WBC Jr. Middleweight Title.
It was 4 years later – March 5, 1996, that Kelp would get his first shot at a major title belt when he stepped in to face undefeated future World Champion Raul “El Diamante” Marquez for the vacant USBA Jr. Middleweight Title in Norfolk, Virginia. It was Marquez winning the hard fought but unanimous decision over Kelp that night.
Just 2 months later, Kelp scored a big win over future IBO Jr. Middleweight World Champion – Adrian”The Predator” Stone (17-1-1, 12 ko) on scores of 96-91, 95-92, and 96-90.
The victory over Stone launched him into his 2nd and final title challenge, this time against Tony Martin (32-5-1, 12 ko) for the USBA Welterweight Championship. This time it was Tony Martin coming out on top with a clear unanimous decision victory to retain his title belt.
Skipper Kelp fought just once more on March 20, 1998 at the Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV where he ended his pro boxing career with a convincing unanimous decision win over Mexico’s Javier Mendez.
Skipper Kelp was never given the opportunity to challenge for a world title, but his heart, power, and crowd pleasing style made him a favorite with boxing fans around the world. He ended his pro boxing career with an impressive mark of: 24 wins, 4 losses, 1 draw, and 15 wins by Knockout.
