Shots fired. It’s a rare thing indeed when the sport of boxing gets confirmation that the potentially biggest fight of year is signed and sealed for best stellar calendar date possible and half the fans are displeased. Instead of news headlines reporting the eventual “clash of the titans,” there has been a backlash of negative waves inquiring of the “why’s and what if’s.” Enter a classic in the making middleweight unification match between WBC/WBA champion Canelo Alvarez and IBF champion Daniel Jacobs slated for May 4, in conjunction with Cinco de Mayo celebration the following day.
First, let’s tackle the “why.” Could it truly be a simplistic stroke of genius by Alvarez’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya to cut through all the red tape of bargaining and denials to get super match made or is the mad rush merely a smoke screen to cover up of leaving former champion Gennady Golovkin at the alter until he ages yet another year or accepts an insulting flat fee for history making trilogy?
Based on the pure satanic hell team Golovkin went through to get Alvarez into ring, and its sequel has automatically set the Golden Boy Promotions as the bad guys. For a quick crash course down memory lane fans had to wait more than three years for Canelo to finally accept the challenge all the while Oscar claiming his fighter was still a legit junior middleweight champion not quite ready to step on the scales of Golovkin’s middleweight universe.
Only problem with that horseshit theory is that former boxing giant HBO made it abundantly clear that Canelo was making weight the day before his fights and hydrating to 170 pounds plus when entering the ring on fight night for years.
Media questioned how De La Hoya could demand the Lion’s share of proceeds when Golovkin was not only a multi belted title holder but also a long reigning champion with eighteen successful title defenses on his ledger. The exalting retort was his man was the current PPV king while completely snubbing Golovkin’s worldwide fan base which he won over with time and maturation.
When the bout finally came to fruition the boxing world was up in arms over the highly disputed draw. One inept judge, Adelaide Byrd’s score of 118-110 in favor of Alvarez was the worst scorecard reported in a generation. Indecisive Don Trella scored it a draw at 114-114, taking the pressure off Dave Moretti’s score of 115-113 for Golovkin. Stevie Wonder, Andrea Boccelli and Jose’ Feliciano could have all turned in better scorecards. Ringside Report had it 116-112 for Gennady The fight itself totally went against the grain of what Oscar promised, “A guaranteed slugfest, “as Canelo uncharacteristically got up on balls of his feet and boxed outside of the pocket refusing to engage in a head on collision encounter with the champion. Golovkin out landed the Alvarez 218-168 punches landed.
The rematch was once again a highly disputed affair when team Golovkin caved in to De La Hoy’s demands allowing the challenger to dictate both the venue and the revenue. This was after Golovkin’s trainer Abel Sanchez registered a formal complaint that Alvarez was getting his hands wrapped in illegal manner for first bout and Alvarez was suspended for twice coming up dirty by VADA for steroids. (Clenbuterol) The official excuse by Alvarez was he ate tainted beef in Mexico.
This was an excuse he used before, leaving one to ponder why a liquid millionaire who could have his own steers flown in from Texas would risk eating tainted beef? The fight itself took on a complete new look where the challenger stood his ground inside the pocket the entire fight and his face bore the remnants of war as he took a beating the last three rounds as Gennady desperately tried to take the decision making out of judges hands.
The scores were once again ridiculed with Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld turning in 115-113, with Glen Feldman uncommitted 114-114. Gennady closed the show landing 234 to 202 punches landed. While both boxers were cut, Canelo suffered a deep ugly gash over left eyebrow that slow motion cameras confirmed were courtesy of a Golovkin power punch, not accidental head butt. Sixty two percent of internet consensus had Golovkin winning the rematch. Both warriors said they wanted a rubber match.
What if, this is the last thing that Oscar wants for his fighter? Post-fight ringside Canelo claimed he needed some downtime with family before trilogy could take place but just three months to the day Canelo stepped back in ring to face a bowling pin named Rocky Fielding for his WBA super middleweight title stopping him in three rounds. Was this a no risk tune up to finish off the calendar year while attaining another belt or was Oscar looking to chip away at new 11 bout contract with DAZN exposing minimal possibility of having his boxer usurped in ring?
It’s safe to assume that Oscar’s genius business acumen had all the bases covered but has his Napoleonic disposition which has stagnated the boxing landscape in past crippled any real chance for the trilogy? De La Hoya has stated frankly that he left team Golovkin a flat base offer for second rematch on a take it or leave it proposition based on where he currently sits in “Oscar’s world.“ Knowing full well both Gennady Golovkin and Abel Sanchez have their pride he knows they won’t bend at the knees to kiss his ring. No negotiations or counter offers just straight to the roller decks to call Mr. Jacobs.
The Vinny Factor:
Here is a little open note to Abel Sanchez. PPV is dying a slow death with too many unworthy bouts being touted as events. The demise of HBO Boxing was the first notch on the gun. With Canelo Alvarez committed to a five year contract to fight under DAZN, here’s a word to the wise to either follow suit and do likewise or be subject to permanent alienation from ever getting close to GGG’s treasured belts again. Without a championship belt to barter with team Alvarez can swallow their pride and move on. The WBC has mandated Jermall Chrarlo to defend against Golovkin. Take the bout now! Golden Boy Promotions does not care about preserving your legacy or lining your bank books. Oscar has drawn a line in the sand where your side faces the ocean. Get it done while the world awaits the winner of Canelo Vs. Danny Jacobs.
Endgame:
The fallout from non-war in board room has turned into a whimsical bonanza for both media and fans. Canelo Alvarez who is peaking as you read this is and taking on the formidable challenge of WBC champion Daniel Jacobs who possesses the exceptional skillset, speed and power to make this the fight of the year. Before you jump to conclusions with self-prognosis handicapping of your own, keep this in mind; Danny won’t fight the same fight that Gennady did!
