Anthony Joshua may have had his next three fights already lined up following an announcement by the WBA this week. Joshua is due mandatories with the IBF, whilst the WBO and WBA are expected to follow suit later in 2019 and early 2020. This new development could have a detrimental effect on hopes the UK fans have of seeing Joshua share the ring with Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury. Wilder’s Mandatory Dominic Breazeale has rightly been told to wait by the WBC whilst the IBF are not set to be as accommodating to Joshua as Kubrat Pulev will be ordered soon.
A four man tournament to settle the WBA side of things has been arranged. This will feature ‘regular’ champion Manuel Charr Vs Fres Oquendo, Jarell Miller facing Trevor Bryan.
The winners of those two bouts, set to happen in the spring, will then battle each other in the fall of 2019. Joshua will then be expected to meet the victor by the spring of 2020. On the WBO list, Dillian Whyte, the rumored opponent for Joshua’s next outing on April 13, could now be lobbied by Eddie Hearn as a mandatory fight. Oleksandr Usyk has been mentioned by promoter Eddie Hearn as a prospective WBO mandatory but it seems unlikely that he would accept that at the moment. Whyte would at least clear up one of those three organizations. Although it is fully expected Pulev will be pushing the IBF for his chance next.
The Bulgarian has already missed out once as he was forced to pull out of an October 2017 clash injured and at 37 the clock is ticking on him.
Should Wilder Vs Fury go to plan, the pair should have a trilogy fight by the end of the year.
The eventual WBC belt holder would then be free to trade blows with Joshua in the summer of fall 2020.
This is probably the situation Joshua is waiting to play out so as to keep his zero intact and keep raking in the money as well as none of the names being currently mentioned would pose much of a threat to him.Contact the Feature Writers