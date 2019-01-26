James Edmund Caan, born on March 26, 1940, is an American actor of television and film. The Bronx native has been acting since the 1960s. The enigmatic actor, known for his brooding masculinity has enjoyed a long and successful career. In his early years he was educated in New York City, and attended Michigan State University, then transferred to Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. It was while attending Hofstra that he became interested in acting. He was accepted to New York City’s Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre, where he studied for 5 years and graduated.
He began his career on the stage appearing in off-Broadway productions before making his Broadway debut in BLOOD, SWEAT AND STANLEY POOLE. Following his short time on the stage, he made the transition to TV, landing roles in such series as ROUTE 66 (1960), NAKED CITY (1958), THE UNTOUCHABLES (1959), with Robert Stack, BEN CASEY (1961), and THE ALFRED HITCHCOCK HOUR (1962), among others.
Caan’s first film role was an uncredited bit part as a sailor in IRMA LA DOUCE (1963), which led to his first substantial film role was the drama horror LADY IN A CAGE (1964), starring opposite Olivia de Havilland. Caan was cast in the westerns THE GLORY GUYS (1965) and EL DORADO (1967), with John Wayne and Robert Mitchum. His first starring role was in the auto-racing drama RED LINE 7000 (1965). Throughout the end of the 1960s Caan made appearances in COUNTDOWN (1967) with Robert Duvall, JOURNEY TO SHILOH (1968), and Francis Ford Coppola’s drama THE RAIN PEOPLE (1969), again starring Robert Duvall. Caan won praise for his role in the film. He returned to the small screen with guest spots on the series THE F.B.I. (1965) and GET SMART (1965).
By the 1970s Caan’s career was steady and gaining traction. He was cast in the drama T.R. BASKIN (1971), with Candice Bergen and the TV movie BRIAN’S SONG (1971). He starred in Francis Ford Coppola’s Oscar winning masterpiece THE GODFATHER (1972). The All-Star cast included Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire. Caan was nominated for an Academy Award (Best Actor in a Supporting Role) for his role of Sonny Corleone.
He returned as Sonny Corleone, but was uncredited, for THE GODFATHER: PART II (1974). The success of the GODFATHER films helped establish Caan as a leading man. He won roles in THE GAMBLER (1974), with Paul Sorvino, ROLLERBALL (1975), and FUNNY LADY (1975), with Barbra Streisand. Caan was cast in the historical war drama A BRIDGE TOO FAR (1977), as Staff Sergeant Dohun. The film featured an All-Star cast including Sean Connery, Ryan O’Neal, Michael Caine, Laurence Olivier, Gene Hackman and Anthony Hopkins. Caan made an uncredited appearance in Steven Spielberg’s 1941 (1979), based on the events of the invasion of Pearl Harbor. Caan not only starred in his next film HIDE IN PLAIN SIGHT (1980), he also directed the drama based on a true story about a man (Thomas Hackiln, JR.) who discovers that his ex-wife has disappeared along with their children. This film, it turns out, would be the only film he would direct. Caan starred opposite Sally Field and Jeff Bridges in the comedy KISS ME GOODBYE (1982), and Angelica Huston in Francis Ford Coppola’s GARDENS OF STONE (1987).
Caan will be best remembered for his role in the Rob Reiner directed MISERY (1990), based on the best-selling novel by horror master Stephen King. Caan plays Paul Sheldon, a famous author who is rescued from a car crash by a fan of his novels (played by Oscar winner Kathy Bates). He comes to realize that the care he is receiving is only the beginning of a nightmare of captivity and abuse. Caan appeared next in the action comedy DICK TRACY (1990), starring Warren Beatty, Madonna, Al Pacino and Glenne Headley, and was cast opposite Bette Midler in FOR THE BOYS (1991).
During the next few years he starred in the romantic comedy HONEYMOON IN VEGAS (1992), with Nicolas Cage and Sarah Jessica Parker, THE PROGRAM (1993), with Halle Berry, FLESH AND BONE (1993), with Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, A BOY CALLED HATE (1995), with his son, Scott Caan, ERASER (1996), with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Vanessa Williams, THIS IS MY FATHER (1998), MICKEY BLUE EYES (1999), with Hugh Grant and THE WAY OF THE GUN (2000), starring Ryan Phillippe, Benicio Del Toro, and Juliette Lewis.
Caan starred in the popular holiday comedy ELF (2003), alongside Will Ferrell, Mary Steenburgen and Zooey Deschanel and appeared next in the drama DOGVILLE (2003), starring Nicole Kidman, Paul Bettany and Lauren Bacall. He returned to television to star as Ed Deline, on the NBC series LAS VEGAS (2003). Caan’s character is the former president of operations of the Montecito Resort and Casino, where the show is primarily set.
Caan appeared in 88 episodes, but left before the final season. The series also starred Josh Duhamel, Molly Sims, Vanessa Marcil and James Lesure. He played The President in the big screen version of GET SMART (2008), based on the 1960s television series. The film starred Steve Carell and Anne Hathaway as Maxwell Smart and Agent 99.
Caan lent his voice to play Tim Lockwood in the animated CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS (2009), also featuring the voices of Anna Faris, Bill Hader and Andy Samberg. He played Max Saltzman in the crime drama HENRY’S CRIME (2010), starring Keanu Reeves, Vera Farmiga and Judy Greer and starred opposite Adrien Brody, Christina Hendricks, Marcia Gay Harden and Lucy Liu in the drama DETACHMENT (2011).
In 2012, Caan made a guest appearance on his son Scott’s hit CBS show HAWAII FIVE-O (2010). The following year he reprised his role of Tim Lockwood for CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS 2 (2013) and starred in the drama BLOOD TIES (2013), with Clive Owen, Marion Cotillard, Billy Crudup, Mila Kunis and Zoe Saldana. He returned to series work for the short-lived comedy series BACK IN THE GAME (2013), costarring Maggie Lawson.
In recent years Caan turned in performances in lesser known films such as THE GOOD NEIGHBOR (2016), JL RANCH (2016), OUT OF THE BLUE (2018) and CON MAN (2018). He’s attached to star in upcoming projects WELCOME TO PINE GROVE, REDEMPTION, AND BANG BANG, all in development.
Besides acting, Caan trained in martial arts. He has trained with Takayuki Kutoba for nearly thirty years, earning various ranks. He’s a Master of Gosoku Ryu Karate and was granted the title of Soke Dai by the International Karate Association.
Essential Caan:
THE GODFATHER (1972)
FUNNY LADY (1975)
DICK TRACY (1990)
MISERY (1990)
FOR THE BOYS (1991)
ELF (2003)