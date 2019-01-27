Beloved songwriter, composer and pianist Michel Legrand who won three Oscars died yesterday in his home in France. He was 86.
Legrand’s music cross over many genres of music and was known for film scores like ‘The Windmills of Your Mind’ and I ‘Will Wait For You’.
Throughout his career, Legrand played jazz piano, sang, conducted, produced records, wrote music for Hollywood films and worked with stars like Miles Davis, Sarah Vaughn, Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand.
“Ever since I was a boy, my ambition has been to live completely surrounded by music,” Legrand said of himself on his website. “My dream is not to miss out on anything. That’s why I’ve never settled on one musical discipline.”
His breadth did not diminish his depth: His accolades include three Academy Awards, five Grammys and two top awards at the Cannes Film Festival, according to his website.
French President Emmanuel Macron offered his condolences to Legrand’s family.
“His inimitable tunes that run through our heads and are hummed in the street have become like the soundtracks of our lives,” he wrote on Twitter. “They are today the melodies of an era.”
Ringside Report extends our deepest condolences to the Legrand Family in their time of grief.