By Danielle Sobelman
Listening to Kamala Harris, the junior Senator from California speaking at a campaign rally in her hometown of Oakland, CA, I became filled with hope. Listening to her made me think she may be the person to help end this Great American Nightmare.
Harris, who is a daughter of a Jamaican father and Indian mother, began her career working as the District Attorney of San Francisco from 2004-2011. She has been known to be tough on crime. She received criticism for being much tougher on defendants who were of African American decent than any other racial group. She was the 32nd Attorney General of California from 2011-2017, a position she held prior to being elected a junior Senator.
What Harris brings to the table is her experience as a prosecutor. This was evident when the process of confirming Justice Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. She was tough and never backed down. This frustrated many because some people deemed her disrespectful. There is nothing wrong being tough in a city like Washington, DC. Her experience as a politician gives her the ability to navigate through the murky swamp of Washington politics.
I have my doubts about the idea for Medicare for all. It’s a nice concept, but can something like that work? She realizes she must stand out as a progressive Democrat in order to get the attention of the youth if this country. Being a progressive Democrat now seems to be the fashion now. This will definitely put her closer to the finish line.
I do have the upmost respect to the other potential Democratic Presidential candidates such as Elizabeth Warren, but do they have what it takes to get the attention of the youth. Kamala Harris has what it takes to get their full attention.
Hopefully, Trump will bid adieu to the White House in 2020 and live in absurdity. Once he is out of office, the United States of America will be reborn.