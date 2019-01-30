By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
Recently, on the podcast that I help present, ‘British Boxing Talk’ we discussed 4 very successful cities – in terms of boxing – in the UK.
Between us all, we chose London, Manchester, Belfast & Liverpool.
Looking back at my notes and listening to the podcast back, I realized that as well as creating fighters & champions a like, these cities have not only changed young men & women’s lives, but they’ve also indirectly made each city a better place to be!
I say this because through boxing, so many youngsters are given direction, a sense of purpose and a path to follow in life.
In all cities, both in the UK and abroad, there is a lot of poverty, gang culture and there are numerous bad paths that people can stray down in general.
Boxing, therefore, plays its part in every country, by making each area a little safer, a little more disciplined and a lot more productive.
If it weren’t for boxing clubs, it’s true that a lot of these youngsters who have turned into successful fighters and athletes, could’ve trod a very different path indeed – whether that be becoming a criminal or just a nuisance to society…
Cities, being so highly populated, are full of talented people and they’re also full of people hungry to succeed and in most cases (in regards to boxing) to make it out of the “slums” or just out of poverty altogether.
I’d love to put together a series of articles for the Ringside Report, talking about various cities around the world and how boxing impacted their communities as whole.
If you’ve got any first hand experience of how boxing changed your life, direction or community – then please get in touch & let me know, so that I can dig a little deeper into the impact of boxing within specific cities!!
Check out Tyler "The Miracle Man" White who is part of a new podcast called "British Boxing Talk" on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.