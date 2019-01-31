Hard working character actor Dick Miller who is probably best known as Murray Futterman in the 1984 film classic Gremlins has died. He was 90.
With a career spanning more than 60 years, Miller made hundreds of on screen appearances, beginning in the 1950s with legendary director and producer Roger Corman. It was then that he starred as Walter Paisley – a character the actor would reprise throughout his career – in the cult classic “A Bucket of Blood,” before going on to land roles on projects such as “The ‘Burbs,” “Fame” and “The Terminator.”
Miller worked with such big name movie directors such as James Cameron, Ernest Dickerson, Martin Scorsese, John Sayles and, perhaps most notably, Joe Dante.
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Miller Family in their time of grief.