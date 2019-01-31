Denver, Colorado’s Bobby Brewer, JR. turned pro August 27, 1988 with a 2nd round knockout over Joel Acosta. He quickly ran his record to 7-0 with 5 wins by ko. He was then stepped up to face some high caliber opposition, losing his next 3 bouts on the road to Donald Stokes, U.S. Olympian Kelcie Banks, and future World Champion Sharmba Mitchell. Those 3 had a combined record of 24-1 when Brewer, JR. went in to their hometowns to face them.
Brewer, JR. bounced back nicely with 3 more victories when he got the call to face undefeated Russian Sergei Artemiev in a bout that was televised on USA Network. Brewer scored an impressive upset by unanimous decision. He then defeated world ranked contender Tommy Cordova scoring another unanimous decision victory. Those two upset victories propelled him into a bout against undefeated and future world champion Miguel Angel Gonzalez (13-0, 11 ko’s) on the undercard of the Johnny Tapia/Santiago Caballero USBA Title fight. Brewer was stopped in 3 rounds.
December 1, 1994 Brewer, JR. would get his only shot at a title belt. It was for the Colorado State Lightweight Title against Tito Tovar. Brewer was stopped in the 7th round of that bout.
Brewer, JR. faced some top notch competition during his career. World Champions and ranked contenders including: Juan Negron, Levander Johnson, Eugene Speed, Miguel Angel Gonzalez, Sharmba Mitchell, Roberto Garcia and Kelcie Banks.
Bobby’s final pro bout came on Feb. 9, 2001 when he was disqualified in round 5 against Mexico’s Julian Romero.
Brewer, JR. finished his professional career with a record of 16-21, 9 KO.
