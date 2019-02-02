New Mexico Welterweight Henry Anaya, JR. turned pro on Feb. 7, 1987 scoring a 1st round knockout over fellow New Mexican Roland “Thunder” Baker. Henry started with 7 straight victories before tasting his first professional defeat by decision at the hands of Joe Hernandez on the undercard of Thomas Hearns Vs Iran Barkley at the Las Vegas Hilton.
Just 2 months later, Anaya, JR. avenged the decision loss with a blistering 2nd round stoppage of Hernandez.
He then went on another victory streak, this time going 9-0, with 6 by ko. He earned a shot at the vacant NABF Welterweight Title, taking his record of 16-1, 10 ko’s into the ring on August 20, 1990 against former World Champion “Lightning” Lonnie Smith (25-2-1, 12 ko).
The former World Champ stopped Anaya, JR. at the end of the 10th round. Henry fought 3 more times with his final pro bout coming June 10, 1991 against amateur boxing legend, and former World Champion Mark Breland (28-2-1, 21 ko). Breland won a unanimous decision in the bout.
What most boxing fans did not know is that Anaya, JR. suffered a terrible hand injury that pretty much made him a “1 handed” boxer for his final bouts.
Henry Anaya, JR. finished his pro boxing career with a record of 17-4, 11 by knockout. He’s considered one of the finest boxers to ever come out of New Mexico. And is a legend in the state.
