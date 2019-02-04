By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
Recent pictures have emerged of Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury at a photo shoot, looking even slimmer than when we last saw him!
Whilst this can only be a good thing for him in terms of his health and athleticism, it does make you wonder how much of an impact less weight will have on his next performance (potentially a rematch with Wilder).
Fury is not a “puncher” anyway, but it looked to me as if he stunned Wilder on a few occasions when they met at the end of last year. The question now in my mind, is will Fury still pack enough power in his punches to demand respect from Wilder the second time around?
On the flip side, Fury knows that he can outbox and out-maneuver Wilder even whilst carrying some extra weight; so by shedding some extra pounds surely that means he can do so even more impressively this time around whilst also being fast and light enough to get out of the way of Wilder’s concussive punches…
Regardless of whether the weight loss takes away some power or whether it makes Fury a more agile boxer, it’s great to see him looking so well and taking so much pride in his health and appearance.
Especially when we compare these recent pictures with ones from a few years back after he dethroned Wladimir Klitschko!
Does a fresh faced; lighter Tyson Fury easily outpoint Wilder in a rematch? Or will it be an explosive; concussive victory for Wilder this time around?
