It is with great sadness I report the passing of another Hollywood icon, Julie Adams at the age of 92. Born Betty May Adams in Waterloo Iowa to a family that moved frequently eventually ending in in Arkansas where she began appearing in low budget westerns. When she was 19 she entered and won the Miss Little Rock contest and decided to parlay that win into a movie career and moved to Hollywood in search of fame.
It didn’t take long for the young beauty to find work. By 1949 she landed her first starring role in The Dalton Gang and stayed busy the rest of her life appearing in close to 150 films and T.V shows. Appearing with such legends as Charlton Heston, Rock Hudson, Jimmy Stewart, Rory Calhoun, Glenn Ford and even Elvis in 1965’s Tickle Me. But to most movie fans she will forever be remembered for starring alongside another Hollywood Icon The Creature from The Black Lagoon in 1954.
Julie was the beautiful Kay Lawrence who enticed the Creature to the surface with her swimming, in an all-white one-piece swimsuit that was almost invisible when shot from the water, these scenes were so memorable yet almost didn’t make it past the censors or the time.
Miss Adams went on to fame on the small screen as well, appearing in such shows as The Andy Griffith show, Perry Mason, Alfred Hitchcock presents, Police Woman, Quincy M.E and Murder, She Wrote to name just a few.
Julie Adams is survived by two children from her second marriage both of whom work in the entertainment industry as well.
Julie Adams was one of the stars of the golden age of monster movies, and because of that she will live on forever in the hearts and minds of horror fans everywhere.
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Adams Family in their time of grief.Contact the Feature Writers