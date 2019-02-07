Today, the U.S. Marshals announced the capture of Luis Frias, who was profiled in the premiere episode of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH on January 16 and one of their “15 Most Wanted.” Luis Frias from Blackwell, Okla. has been on John Walsh’s personal most wanted list since 2013 after allegedly stabbing his ex-wife, Janett Reyna, to death in front of their children. Thanks to a tip from a brave viewer of IN PURSUIT, Frias arrived back on U.S. soil earlier today where U.S. Marshals used the same handcuffs issued to the victim when she was a police officer with the Blackwell Police Department.
“Our fans and viewers did it again! The first fugitive on the very first episode of IN PURSUIT has been captured and will brought to justice,” said host and executive producer, John Walsh. “A victim’s family doesn’t have to look over their shoulders anymore. Luis Frias, wanted for the murder of his ex-wife Janett Reyna, has been apprehended in Mexico from a direct tip from one of our brave ID viewers and thanks to our great partners, the U.S. Marshals. Keep looking out for each other out there, and I promise, we will keep listening.”
“We are thrilled that our ID audience has helped lead to the arrest of fugitive, Luis Frias, hopefully beginning a path of healing to the Reyna family,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “Investigation Discovery is honored to be the home of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH where we can shine a klieg light on some of the most wanted fugitives in this country. I am so very proud of our viewers for taking a stand, today, to actively engage in the justice system and believe this is only the beginning of our incredibly profound work with John to help bring fugitives to justice and, hopefully, recover some missing children.”
Suspecting some fugitives have fled the country, IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH is being broadcast globally with Investigation Discovery’s worldwide reach as part of Discovery, Inc. The series is simulcast in Canada, while Mexico began broadcasting on January 31. The rest of Latin America began broadcasting on January 30, and the series will rollout globally throughout February. IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH airs domestically on Wednesdays at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.