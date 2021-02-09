QUByte Interactive is pleased to announce that its GGPO system is working properly. The company is planning to release Breakers Collection later this year for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
QUByte GGPO System: https://bit.ly/3d0qpLd
QUByte has acquired worldwide publishing rights to Breakers, a 2D fighting game developed by VISCO Corporation in 1996, and its sequel, Breakers Revenge, released in 1998.
‘Breakers Collection’ is coming to PC and Consoles in 2021, with both Breakers and Breakers Revenge and a range of new features in a single package.
Breakers Collection Teaser: https://youtu.be/1Hn6BRDAunY
About Breakers
Breakers is a 2D fighting game released by Visco, on December 17, 1996, for the Neo Geo and Arcades in Japan. It features a roster of eight playable characters, from all over the world, competing against each other in a fierce tournament.
A sequel, Breakers Revenge, was released on July 3, 1998, with additional playable characters, balance adjustments and new gameplay elements.
Breakers has gained a cult following since its original release in Japan due to its solid gameplay and unique elements.
