The start of Season 10 brought a season exclusive map called Haven. With Update 10.3 officially launching today, the season expands with an assortment of performance upgrades and new features that include a new Weapon Sound Selection system, some lighting improvements for Karakin, and team emotes.
Full PC patch notes can be found here, along with the recent patch report video here. For assets, please visit our press site. For an overview of each new feature, please see below:
Karakin Map Improvements: Karakin has received a lighting pass, improving overall lighting and giving each area its own unique feel and tone. Additionally, general bug fixes across the map will improve the player experience.
Weapon Sound Select System: Players can now select between original and remastered versions of select weapon sounds, including the M249, M416, Kar98k, and SKS. All players have to do is select their preference in the Settings Menu under the Audio tab.
Emote With Your Squad Mates: Certain emotes can now be used together, in sync with teammates. Sync-up your emotes with players within a 15 meter radius of your character. Players can view each emote and the maximum number of players who can sync-up with you at once under Customization, Emotes, on the main menu.
Reputation System Update: Introduced with Update 10.2, the reputation system was implemented to designate whether a player is well-mannered or not towards others. We’ve updated the system so that if players exit a match in the starting area, prior to boarding the plan, it will not negatively impact reputation (applicable only to normal games and not Ranked).