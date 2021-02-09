Graffiti Games and Robi Studios today announced that their title Blue Fire released last week to chart-topping results and much fanfare, propelling the 3D action adventure platformer to No. 6 in “Best Sellers” in the Nintendo eShop and the No. 1 spot in Steam’s “New and Trending” section.
Blue Fire earned additional honors, including:
No. 6 in “Best Sellers” in the Nintendo eShop
No. 1 in Steam’s “New Releases”
Top-4 title in the eShop’s “Featured” section
Featured release on Nintendo.com
No. 1 Steam community recommended game
More than 500,000+ views of the game’s launch trailers
More than 730 million launch week media and social impressions
Blue Fire is available on the Nintendo Switch™ as a console exclusive and on PC for $19.99 USD. The game will launch on additional consoles in the coming months.
“Robi Studios worked tirelessly to create a high-quality game for the community to enjoy and you can see that reflected in Blue Fire’s chart-topping success,” said Alex Josef, CEO of Graffiti Games. “We’re excited for the game’s accomplishments, which have allowed us to recoup the development costs within the first 24 hours. Together with Robi, we look forward to continued success for Blue Fire going forward.”
In Blue Fire, players embark on an extraordinary adventure through the desolate kingdom of Penumbra to discover the hidden secrets of this long-forgotten land. Explore mystical temples, where players will need to master the art of movement to survive increasingly difficult 3D platforming challenges. Along the adventure, players will slash their way through diverse adversaries, encounter survivors, collect valuable items, take on strange quests and more.
For more information regarding Blue Fire please visit Graffiti’s Twitter page, Robi’s Twitter page or the Blue Fire Discord.