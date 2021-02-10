Today, CCP Games are excited to reveal the first Quadrant of 2021 for the deep and uniquely player-driven sci-fi space MMO game EVE Online. Take flight together at the beginning of a new chapter in New Eden’s history with Reign, launching today.
Reign will see players striving to achieve tactical supremacy and victory over one another, with new updates to fleets and travel, continuous balance and meta changes, and returning events such as the Guardian’s Gala, Abyssal Proving Grounds, and The Hunt. Watch the brand-new trailer to glimpse a taste of updates coming in Reign:
Dive into activities together with the new Fleet Discovery update, allowing pilots to have more fun, be more efficient, or become even more destructive. Find and create fleets that fit your plans, skill levels, and interests via the new Fleet Up tool, located in the center of The Agency. Whether a new or veteran player, the tool will provide a more intuitive and useful experience when searching for active fleets to join.
Reign also sees the addition of many quality-of-life updates and improvements for an elevated player experience. Enhancements include visual updates to jump tunnel animations, now featuring region-specific immersive visuals reflected in tunnels, along with changes to how home stations are managed and represented on the map. A list of further updates can be found in CCP’s developer blog: Reign – New Quadrant begins today
A multitude of events will also mark their return as part of Reign, including the notorious Guardian’s Gala, where pilots will once again be able to earn amazing faction items, ship SKINs, Skill Point boosters, Overseers’ Effects and more. To disrupt the celebrations of the Angel Cartel and Serpentis pirates, pilots must fly to event sites located in known and wormhole space. All players who log in during the event will receive daily rewards.
“Following a tumultuous and seismic series of events last year, New Eden is about to enter a time of reformation and re-armament,” said Bergur Finnbogason, EVE Online’s Creative Director. “Our first Quadrant of the year, Reign, will allow players to prepare for the events ahead, which we can’t talk about just yet!”
EVE Online can be downloaded for free and further information about the game can be found via EVE Updates.