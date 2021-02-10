In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only war
Slitherine (Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War, Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach and Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon) and Black Lab Games (Battlestar Galactica Deadlock and Starhammer) announce a new turn-based strategy game set in the world-renowned sci-fi setting imagined by Games Workshop.
Experience every bone-rattling explosion and soul-crushing charge in Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, the definitive battle scale turn-based strategy game that takes you to the battlefields of the 41st Millenium. Pick your force, develop your army, field mighty heroes and fight for victory using superior strategy, awesome abilities, and devastating weaponry, turn by turn on grid-based maps.
Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector will be released on PC in May 2021; a console version (Xbox One and PS4) will follow in the summer.
Age of Crimson Dawn
Experience an epic twenty mission single-player campaign that explores the aftermath of the Devastation of Baal. Help Sergeant Carleon and his allies purge the Tyranid infestation on Baal Secundus, and preserve the honour of the noble Blood Angels.
Skirmish Mode
Fight across the surface of Baal on maps of your choosing and select either the Blood Angels or the Tyranids in the Skirmish mode. Completely customize your army list by picking your units, heroes and their loadouts.
Forge Your Armies
Command iconic units like the Sanguinary Priest, the Librarian Dreadnought, and the Hive Tyrant to annihilate your foes. Use over 60 abilities and 50 weapons to orchestrate your opponent’s bloody demise.
Face Your Friends On The Battlefield
With live and asynchronous multiplayer, and hotseat modes available, there’s no excuse not to take your friends to war. Asynchronous multiplayer will be only available on PC.