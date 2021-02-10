Today, publisher and developer tinyBuild has announced a series of development studio acquisitions.
We’re Five Games (Totally Reliable Delivery Service), Hungry Couch (Black Skylands), and Moon Moose (Cartel Tycoon) have joined the ranks of tinyBuild’s first-party developers, adding to previous acquisitions of the Dynamic Pixels dev team (Hello Neighbor), HakJak Studios (Guts & Glory and newly announced Pigeon Simulator reboot), and Hologryph (co-developers of Party Hard 2 and Secret Neighbor). These acquisitions bring the total number of tinyBuild-owned development studios to seven, including the Latvian tinyBuild Riga development team currently working on Hello Engineer.
“We believe that long-term thinking and long-term partnerships are the way to move forward for tinyBuild,” says Alex Nichiporchik, CEO of tinyBuild. “With We’re Five, Hungry Couch and Moon Moose all joining the orange family, our new first-party studios will have access to tinyBuild’s resources and funding while maintaining full creative control”.
We’re Five Games – developers of Totally Reliable Delivery Service; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA
Totally Reliable Delivery Service, an online multiplayer game about terrible delivery drivers, was launched on April 1, 2020, on six platforms, including Nintendo Switch and mobile, a first for tinyBuild
Today, tinyBuild announced that the game has crossed 14M downloads
By joining forces with tinyBuild, the We’re Five Games team is working towards an updated version of the original game (Steam release planned for April 1, 2021) and has started pre-production on the next installment in the Totally Reliable Universe, expected to be revealed later this year.
Hungry Couch – developers of Black Skylands; Moscow, Russia
tinyBuild spotted a talented solo developer during a showcase, allowing Black Skylands to grow into an open-world RPG with 11 people working on the project
Black Skylands is set to release on PC in Q2 2021
With Hungry Couch joining tinyBuild, the studio will remain fully independent, and the acquisition allows it to continue scaling and working on more projects.
Moon Moose – developers of Cartel Tycoon; Saint Petersburg, Russia
A team of five working on Cartel Tycoon, a cartel management sim slated to release on PС in early 2021
“We were impressed by the quality level the team could produce, and after seeing the first visual of Cartel Tycoon and the unique pitch of ‘SimCity/Cities Skylines + X,’ we determined they would be a good fit with us,” says Alex Nichiporchik
About Totally Reliable Delivery Service
We’re Five Games pitched their initial idea in 2018, showing a physics-based character control scheme and fun co-op mechanics. Together with tinyBuild, they developed a vision for an open-world physics sandbox.
The concept has evolved into an online multiplayer game about terrible delivery drivers. During its Beta in the summer of 2019, Totally Reliable Delivery Service was played by over 700,000 players worldwide
About tinyBuild
tinyBuild is a Seattle-based publisher and developer behind the Hello Neighbor franchise and over 40 other renowned titles, including Graveyard Keeper, SpeedRunners, and Party Hard. With seven development studios, tinyBuild is rapidly building a portfolio of fun, high-quality games across multiple platforms.