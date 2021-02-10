Hungarian developer Shotgun With Glitters and Polish publisher Feardemic proudly announce that One Shell Straight to Hell will be available on Steam starting today (at 9 AM PT / 6 PM CET / 5 PM GMT)!
One Shell Straight to Hell puts players back in the cloth of Padre Alexander, the erratic warrior-priest & exorcist protagonist of this twin-stick shooter that combines fast-paced roguelite action with strategic base defence phases.
As this wasn’t enough, there’s a FREE day-one DLC! ‘One Shell Straight to Hell X Layers of Fear’ is an unexpected crossover DLC that will make players revisit the creepy hallways of Bloober Team’s acclaimed psychological horror adventure. Moreover, as opposed to previous announcements, the DLC will forever remain available for free!
It’s time to Make Exorcism Great Again!
Request a review code
More info about One Shell Straight to Hell:
With ONE SHELL STRAIGHT TO HELL, Padre comes to assist the Halliwell family who for generations have been keeping an earthly entrance to hell in check. The portal was quiet for far too long and as such the residents of the mansion slowly forgot their task, treating their burden more as a fairy tale.
Descend into ever-changing dungeons that overflow with demonic enemies that pit the player against relentless waves of satanic hordes. Bristling with a collection of monsters and bosses determined to lay waste to the world, the player must use an assortment of ludicrous weapons and traps to hold them at bay and complete the Papal sanctioned mission.
Features:
● A refreshing blend of gaming styles: dungeon-crawling shooter meets tower defence with strong roguelite element providing replay-ability – it’s all about fast-paced action and challenging combinations of weaponry and enemies.
● Engaging gameplay meets compelling storylines, The Padre’s bad attitude and comedic timing make him a memorable character to engage with.
● The Voxel Art style of One Shell Straight to Hell pays tribute to an age of gaming – creating a stylish re-imagining of the horror classics.
● Base defence sessions. When not busy dungeon-crawling, Padre Alexander will have to defend the mansion from hordes of enemies building traps, global enchantments, and powerups.
● Perplexing monsters- Ranging from the possessed kitchen drawer to drunken long-dead pirate captains and, I almost forgot, demons… a lot of demons.
● Regular weapons using varieties of ammunition, holy weapons drawing on your faith and unholy weapons craving for your blood.
● Skill tree that makes you stronger and adds to the strategy.
● Randomly generated ‘dungeon’ maps.
● And more crazy absurd stuff!
More info about One Shell Straight to Hell X Layers of Fear:
Immerse yourself in four randomly generated Layers of Fear themed levels. See the semi-official-but-not-really alternative ending to the tragic events of Layers of Fear. Become a self-proclaimed art critic and blast through “artistic” enemies. Discover new additions to the Halliwell’s Mansion: paintings both cursed and beneficial as well as a new weapon.
The Story:
In a little-known incident many years prior, a priest, with a growing reputation and list of demons exorcised with a well-placed consecrated bullet, was contacted by a mysterious artist. The said person turned out not only to be a man of art, but also a desperate father seeking aid in solving the mystery of his missing daughter. That request still hangs heavily upon Padre’s shoulders and conscience, as he never found the missing girl nor did he manage to vanquish the evil behind her disappearance.
Yet, by holy providence or devil’s schemes, another chance to put the past to rest presents itself before Padre as a mysterious portal opens within the Halliwell’s Mansion. This time it will not evade holy fire and divine punishment.
The Story:
Immerse yourself in four randomly generated Layers of Fear themed levels.
See the semi-official-but-not-really alternative ending to the tragic events of Layers of Fear.
Become a self-proclaimed art critic and blast through “artistic” enemies.
Discover new additions to the Halliwell’s Mansion: paintings both cursed and beneficial as well as a new weapon.