February 10th, 2021 – There will be many warm feelings exchanged this week, and we also have a small confession to make: we love games! And we believe that you do too! That’s why this special sale on GOG.COM is our love letter to this wonderful form of entertainment we all enjoy so much.
For starters, we have a surprise for you! During this sale, you can buy Cyberpunk 2077 for 10% off – the first official discount for the game! Fans of great games will also be pleased to hear that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition (-80%) has received its biggest discount yet. As always, when you buy CD PROJEKT RED games directly on GOG.COM, 100% of the money goes to the studio.
If you love classic games, make sure you don’t miss the Commander Keen Complete Pack (-70%) release on GOG.COM. It’s a unique collection of 5 platforming games that is sure to make your heart race!
With over 2,500 game deals up to 92% off, everyone will find a game (or two!) to help keep their heart’s full and their soul’s warm, even on these cold winter nights. Here are some of the lovely discounted titles available during the We Love Games sale:
BioShock Infinite Complete Edition (-75%)
CARRION (-33%)
Control Ultimate Edition (-40%)
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (-60%)
Frostpunk (-66%)
Journey to the Savage Planet (-40%)
Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders (-50%)
Mafia III Deluxe Edition (-66%)
Metro Exodus (-60%)
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Imperial Edition Bundle (-35%)
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (-80%)
Shadow Warrior 2 (-80%)
Stronghold Crusader 2 (-80%)
The Outer Worlds (-75%)
The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (-70%)
Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York (-55%)
XCOM 2 (-92%)
Also, there are a few game collections that deserve your attention for a passionate gaming date:
Old love never fades with classic titles like Broken Sword 2: Remastered (-50%) and Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete (-75%).
Play together with fun multiplayer games such as The Metronomicon (-80%) and Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition (-80%).
For the love of games with fun, challenging titles like Life is Strange: Before the Storm (-80%) and Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (-50%).
Bestsellers with hits such as Children of Morta (-50%), Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (-75%), and Hitman: Absolution (-80%).