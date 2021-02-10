Discover A New Island, Sail Damage, Dragon Masks and More!
Pirate Battle Royale Blazing Sails celebrates the Lunar New Year with its biggest ever free update!
Sail damage, a new island and themed cosmetics will be available from today – check it all out in our brand-new trailer!
The Lunar Lands offer expansive new views and the most vertical, layered terrain in Blazing Sails – perfect for sniping other teams from afar!
You won’t be safe out on the high seas either now there’s sail damage to contend with! Use special ammo to tear a new hole in your enemies – and use your hammer on your masts to do repairs, just like the hull!
This is the 3rd major content update to Blazing Sails after it launched into Early Access in September. Since then, the game has become publisher Iceberg Interactive’s greatest-ever hit on Twitch. Some of the biggest names on the platform including alanzoka, LIRIK and Elraenn have led a charge that’s seen more than 1.7 MILLION hours of pirate action watched in 2020!
“A swashbuckler showdown the likes of which no other battle royale has ever delivered” – The Escapist
“It’s like Sea of Thieves Arena had a child with Totally Accurate Battle Simulator and Apex Legends” – Captain Falcore
“The wind is really in its sails on Twitch” – PCGamesN
“Adopts many of the mechanics and the look of Sea of Thieves, but transplants them into a battle royale” – IGN
“Blazing Sails is a delightful, fun pirate adventure that has its sails pointed in the right direction” – Screen Rant