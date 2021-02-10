Atari® — one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — in collaboration with leading producer and publisher of casual and retro games BBG Entertainment GmbH, today announced the launch of Boulder Dash® Deluxe™ for the all-new Atari VCS™ PC/console hybrid. Built as a reincarnation of the classic Boulder Dash® from 1984, Boulder Dash Deluxe launches first on the Atari VCS to early system adopters, further growing the library of new and retro titles available at the platform’s full retail launch this spring.
Explore the refreshed world of Boulder Dash with the game’s influential protagonist, Rockford™, and dive headfirst into a myriad of new and exciting challenges, dig through spectacular caves with modernized 3D elements and, of course, avoid falling boulders! There’s no shortage of valuable gems to collect, and even more nefarious enemies to conquer along the way; discover treasure chests overflowing with rare collectibles and valuable power-ups that give a crucial edge during 180 intense levels.
As an added bonus for long-time fans, Peter Liepa, creator of the original Boulder Dash and a video game industry legend himself, has created “Liepa World,” which includes a set of 20 uniquely challenging, mind-bending levels.
“We’re thrilled to have the Boulder Dash brand once again make itself at home with Atari. As a retro-inspired-yet-totally-modern device, the Atari VCS marries multiple eras of gaming into one platform,” said Michael Arzt, Chief Operations Officer, COO, Atari VCS & Connected Devices. “Boulder Dash Deluxe making its debut on the Atari VCS is a perfect example of not only the device’s ease of entry for independent developers and publishers but also the team’s ‘retro-reimagined’ mindset when creating this new entertainment platform.”
Stephan Berendsen, President of BBG Entertainment GmbH, states: “Atari now provides the platform that enables us to reunite two brands which share a legacy dating back to the 1980s. Boulder Dash was first released for the original Atari 400/800 home computer system, so when I heard about Atari’s all-new VCS, I saw a fantastic opportunity to offer retro-gaming fans across the globe a unique set-up with Boulder Dash Deluxe being released first on the Atari VCS.”
Boulder Dash Deluxe is available now for purchase for $14.99 USD from the Atari VCS store. For more information about the game, visit www.boulder-dash.com.
The original Boulder Dash was a ground-breaking interactive game in the early days of the home computer and video game era, having first launched in 1984. Boulder Dash and its many sequels have delighted and challenged casual and hard-core players of all ages for almost four decades. Boulder Dash is an innovative, action-puzzle, ‘digging & collection’ game responsible for launching its own game genre. Players must guide Rockford as he digs through caves, collecting gems in an attempt to reach the exit within a limited amount of time while avoiding various types of dangerous creatures and perilous obstacles. Players must always remain vigilant of the constant threat of being crushed by enormous boulders, trapped by an avalanche, or killed by an underground explosion. Boulder Dash was first published by First Star Software, Inc. in 1984 on the Atari 400/800, C-64, and Apple II.
Pre-launch Atari VCS units have begun shipping to Indiegogo backers, with pre-orders and general retail availability to follow in early 2021. The Atari VCS lineup of video computer systems, bundles, and peripherals are available for preorder at GameStop.com and AtariVCS.com at discounted pre-order pricing. The Atari VCS 800 (8GB) Onyx Base system will retail for just $299.99 USD, while Atari VCS 800 “All-In” system bundles include the Atari VCS Classic Joystick (available separately for $59.99) and Atari VCS Modern Controller ($59.99) for $399.99 USD. The Atari VCS Classic Joystick and Modern Controllers were created in partnership with PowerA. Atari VCS international presale dates will be announced soon.