Life Changes, but Friendship Never Changes.
Attention, dog lovers and animal lovers!
Spend time with your puppies and get to know them.
Puppies with unique looks and characters. Let’s start a new life with unique puppies!
Website:
https://withmydog.neilo.co.jp/en/
▼What is with My DOG? ▼
Stay with your puppy anytime, anywhere.
Pet your puppies, play together with toys, go for a walk together and more!
Shiba Inu, Toy Poodle, Chihuahua, Labrador Retriever and German Shepherd. More than 190 kinds with different fur colors and patterns.
▼Keep a dog on your smartphone ▼
Interact with your puppy anytime, anywhere.
Your puppy shows you the tricks by recognizing your voice.
The outside sceneries will change according to the time you actually spend.