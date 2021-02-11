Feral Interactive have today announced that Ajax & Diomedes, the latest DLC for A Total War Saga: TROY, is now available for macOS. A new trailer is viewable on YouTube.
More mountain than man, Ajax is said to be descended from the giants and wields a shield that dwarfs his enemies. Alongside his brawn comes one of the finest tactical minds of the age: Diomedes of Argos, who longs to avenge his father’s death at the hands of the Thebans.
These two new heroes bring 18 new units, four additional faction mechanics, unique skill trees, building chains and two new starting positions. The Ajax & Diomedes DLC also sees the arrival of new Paragon units. Led by distinguished veterans, the Paragons fight with a battle-hardened zeal that strikes fear in the hearts of their enemies.
Additionally, Hephaestus has been added to the Divine Will system as a free update. Players who appease the God of Blacksmiths and Volcanoes may call upon his Divine Craftsman epic agent to strengthen their soldiers’ equipment.
King Agamemnon’s call to war has been answered by two of antiquity’s most feared warriors. A Total War Saga: TROY – Ajax & Diomedes DLC is available now for macOS exclusively from the Epic Games Store for £7.99 / $9.99 / €9,99.