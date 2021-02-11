There were many great sporting moments in 2020, with the Kansas City Chiefs securing the Super Bowl and Liverpool winning the Premier League just two of the most notable achievements.
Thankfully, such is sport, there is more drama in store for us moving forward, and 2021 promises to be the best year yet. Even though there was plenty to choose from, here we look at three major sporting events that you just have to watch later this year.
Cheltenham Festival
For horse racing fans, including those outside the UK, the Cheltenham Festival is huge. You are treated to four days of high-quality action, with the biggest and best names in the industry.
There are so many standout races, one of which is the Grade 1 Queen Mother Champion Chase, and the latest Cheltenham Day 2 odds have Chacun Pour Soi as the favorite to emerge victorious. Elsewhere, the Gold Cup is another iconic race that is steeped in history and will be packed with some of the best horses and jockeys once again this time.
There’s so much to enjoy about the festival, and more drama is guaranteed in March.
Euro 2020
🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo#TheBest FIFA Men’s Player Award 2016 Candidate
🏆 2016 @ChampionsLeague
🏆 #EURO2016
Info: https://t.co/hMPzsJ6sS7 pic.twitter.com/cinlAmzxwI
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 4, 2016
For soccer fans, the Euro 2020 tournament, which is keeping its name despite having been put back a year, is set to be thrilling. Whilst it may not be as prestigious as the World Cup, the best national teams on the continent make this a must-watch.
With the final scheduled to take place at Wembley, England would love to end their 55-year wait for a major trophy at their legendary stadium, and they will start as one of the favorites. However, there are so many more talented teams involved, with world champions France, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Italy and Holland all contenders. And, holders Portugal, inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo, will look to retain their title.
England have been drawn in the ‘Group of Death’ alongside Germany and France, so at least one big hitter won’t be making it to the knockout rounds.
Tyson Fury Vs Anthony Joshua
For boxing fans, there’s no doubt about the one fight that is on the mind of everyone. Of course, we are talking about Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua. The two biggest names in the heavyweight division are believed to have agreed to fight, although we are still awaiting official confirmation of when it will take place.
Nevertheless, after years of waiting, it seems as though this blockbuster bout will take place this year. And, it’s no exaggeration to say it could be the biggest event the sport has seen for some time. Demand for tickets will be extraordinary, and PPV sales should be insane from across the world.
Part of the reason for that appeal is that it’s a fight that few can call with any certainty. Joshua has the power, but Fury has the skills, so it promises to be a classic.
Ops I did it again @ringmagazine belt 4 times baby. Holy grail of 🥊 blessed by god. pic.twitter.com/PeTFsBpWqj
— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 22, 2021
There are many other exciting sporting events to look forward to this year, but these are three that should attract plenty of attention!