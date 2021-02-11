Angela Game and Imperium Interactive Entertainment, Ltd. have released brand new updates to online multiplayer RTS, Iron Conflict, now in Early Access on Steam.
The latest updates add helicopters to an already impressive collection of units composed of real-life weapons of war spanning from the beginning of the Cold War through the present day. These units can be customized with modules, accessories, and different ammunition types to enhance their abilities, allowing players to tailor them to their individual playstyles. Both in-game factions have received three helicopter units each.
The helicopters added to the Dragon Faction include the WZ-9, WZ-10, and WZ-19 “Black Whirlwind.” Meanwhile, helicopters added to the Eagle Faction include the AH-1F, the AH-1G, and the AH-1Z Cobra-series helicopters.
Excelling at anti-ground warfare, players can equip each helicopter with special accessories that enhance tactical uniqueness in combat. These special accessories include a variety of rockets, air-to-air missiles, and air-to-surface anti-tank missiles.
The update also includes bug fixes, optimizations, and new exciting skins that give players yet another way to personalize their Iron Conflict experience.
Since its Early Access release on January 8, the game has received a steady stream of updates that offer new content and address feedback from players. In mid-January, Angela Game released a brand-new desert map called Dustwater, with ravines, tight passageways, and a town in which players wage close-quarters tactical warfare against one another.
In the future, the game will continue to receive updates, adding content such as new gameplay modes, new factions, new units, new maps, new events, and balance tweaks to ensure that each unit remains viable and unique.
Iron Conflict is now available on Steam for $14.99. Join the Iron Conflict community on Discord, or follow on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram to stay up-to-date on all the latest Iron Conflict news!