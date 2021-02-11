Today, 1C Entertainment and Koch Media announced that King’s Bounty II, the upcoming successor of the critically acclaimed unique turn-based tactical role-playing King’s Bounty series, will be released on August 24, 2021 for PlayStation® 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The original launch date in March 2021 was revised to ensure the best experience for players when the game comes out.
“As a team, we had to make the difficult decision to move King’s Bounty2’s release to a later point in 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a King’s Bounty best possible experience, “ said Nikolay Baryshnikov, CEO of 1C Entertainment.
“We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing, polishing, and postponing launch will give us the precious months to balancing phase, much needed for such important project for us, with its ambitious, open world, its complex narrative, deep Turn-Based Tactical and RPG mechanics, “ said Denis Maltzev, King’s Bounty II producer. “Seeing the love and passion you, as our fans, put behind this project, we are grateful for all your support and ask you for a little more patience with us. We’re hoping that this won’t be a long delay and please make sure to keep an eye on our channels to receive all upcoming updates on the game as we get closer to the new release date.“
Players could see a first glimpse of the game at the Epic Games Showcase and LUDI Awards on February 11, 2021. More information about the game will be shared at a later stage.