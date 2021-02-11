Brazilian indie developer Rogue Snail and publisher Akupara Games released the anticipated free update for Relic Hunters Zero. Remix sees new weapons created by the game’s modding community implemented into the base game, alternate character skins, and a new soundtrack by Cat Arthur. Join the Relic Hunters on the Spaceheart by downloading the game today for free on Steam.
OST by Cat Arthur: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SNrdnDabIQQ
Relic Hunters Zero, the first entry of a community-supported franchise that has captured the hearts of over 1.5 million players worldwide, sees PC players being able to now experience features that have been previously exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. Take on the role of a Relic Hunter to obtain the ancient relics of power before the evil forces of The Ducans can in this frantic, 2D, twin-stick, shooting roguelike.
“Relic Hunters was born with this free game – one that we’ve promised to keep updated, free and open forever.” said Mark Venturelli, creator of Relic Hunters. “Akupara has done an amazing job re-mixing the game and bringing it to the Switch, and now all of these changes are available to all players on Steam, 100% free.”
Rogue Snail has continued supporting Relic Hunters Zero: Remix since 2015 with free updates on Steam.
Features:
Seven Playable Characters – Each Relic Hunter comes equipped with unique stats, skills, and skins, allowing for diverse playstyle and combat
Multiple Explosive Game Modes – Classic 12-level Adventure Mode with unlockable relics and items; challenging “Endless” Mode with unique mechanics and economy; “Storm” Mode that progressively increases in difficulty and chaos
Couch Co-Op Multiplayer – Up to 2 players can team up in local multiplayer for new strategies and battle tactics
Progressive Original Chiptunes Soundtrack – Energetic tracks to amp you up as you beatdown swarms of Ducans
Overcome Tough Enemies & Mini-Bosses – Be cautious of the powerful Ducan commanders who will rise up to overwhelm you and your team
Powerful Community-Built Weapons – Explore the Asteroid Dungeon Nemesis riddled with a myriad of different weapons, some even designed by members of the Relic Hunter community